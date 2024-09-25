Qatar Organizes Event On Catalyzing Youth Empowerment Through Global Partnerships In New York

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, in cooperation with Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, Generation Unlimited, and the UNICEF, organized an event on 'Catalyzing Youth Empowerment through Global Partnerships', during the Summit of the Future 2024, in the presence of of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

The event saw the attendance of the Minister of Youth and Sports in the Lebanese caretaker government HE George Kallas, Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations HE Robert Rae, CEO of EAA Fahd bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, CEO of Silatech Hassan Al Mulla, along with a large number of speakers representing governments, the private and public sectors, and international development organizations.

In her speech during the event, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said that this event emphasizes the crucial role played by partnerships between stakeholders in driving action toward a world that is more concerned with youth. In this context, she stressed the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to investing in quality and comprehensive education and providing young people with the skills needed to build a brighter future.

Her Excellency pointed to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of development cooperation signed by the State of Qatar and Canada, on the sidelines of the visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Canada last week, considering the MoU an important step to enhance joint foreign aid policies and promote efforts for economic and social empowerment and poverty reduction, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Her Excellency added that this partnership is a strong testament to the State of Qatar's firm belief that investing in youths enhances sustainable development, peace, and security for future generations.

The speakers at the event discussed strategies aimed at providing young people with the skills required by today's world, which will contribute to achieving a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.