Insulation Contractor Market Leverages PIXO VR's Reality Intelligence Platformtm To Improve Training

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERKLEY, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PIXO VR is collaborating with Owens Corning , an insulation leader, to launch a virtual reality (VR) training solution designed to transform product and safety training for insulation contractors. This innovative, turn-key solution gives insulation contractors the ability to train employees with a VR headset and a training library that includes Owens Corning® FiberglassTM and Natural PolymersTM spray foam insulation product training and skilled trades safety training, available on the PIXO platform. The goal of the curriculum, sponsored by Owens Corning, is to provide contractors' employees an on-the-job, immersive training experience that keeps them safe, improves their skill sets and saves costs for the contractor, reducing product waste and rework.

PIXO VR

Continue Reading

"We listen to our customers and we know that better trained employees lead to less accidents, less waste and higher levels of learning and employee retention," stated Derek Fowler, Marketing & Contractor Training Manager at Owens Corning. "We sought out PIXO to bring this innovative turn-key solution to thousands of insulation contractors. With our product knowledge and PIXO's Reality Intelligence PlatformTM, it's a winning combination."

PIXO's Reality Intelligence PlatformTM, which fully integrates and operates with the enterprise Learning Management System (LMS), allows organizations to manage, track, and deploy training to headsets in any location for easy adoption of VR training in the field. The flexibility of the PIXO Platform has allowed Owens Corning to offer this valuable training solution to their thousands of contactors through their LMS, Lightspeed.

"We know that by training in VR, employees learn 4X as fast, reducing significant training costs, and increasing knowledge and skill retention by 80%, leading to a safer, more productive workforce," said Sean Hurwitz, CEO of PIXO. "Bringing people home to their families safely every night has always been the mission of PIXO, and that's why we developed the training platform. Partnering with companies like Owens Corning to seamlessly scale these solutions to their markets is another example of how we're accomplishing that mission."

The VR training solution will be available for purchase in late September and includes a Pico Neo 3 VR headset, a VR training library of 9 modules, and access to PIXO's Reality Intelligence PlatformTM used to manage trainee assignments and track results. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">owenscorning/virtualrealit and purchase your VR training solution at .

Media Contact:

Christopher Cousineau

248-755-0114

[email protected]

SOURCE PIXO VR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED