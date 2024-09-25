DETROIT PISTONS AND STOCKX ANNOUNCE JERSEY PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Pistons, one of the

NBA and region's most recognized sports teams, and Detroit-based StockX, the global marketplace leader for categories such as sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles are unveiling a multi-year corporate partnership that brands StockX as the franchise's new jersey partner. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem emphasized that the jersey partnership with StockX transcends a typical jersey patch sponsorship.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership between two iconic Detroit brands and to proudly display StockX's logo on the Pistons team jerseys," said Tellem. "We look forward to leveraging the collective power of our brands to engage new and existing Pistons fans. We are also excited to collaborate with StockX on off-the-court initiatives at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture that align with our organizations' shared commitment to drive positive change in the Detroit community and beyond."

StockX Co-founder, President and COO, Greg Schwartz described the partnership as a win-win for the city and two of Detroit's most well-known brands.

"StockX sits at the intersection of sport and culture, empowering people to trade what they love," said Schwartz. "Together with the Detroit Pistons, we will connect and engage our customers by tying together their love of basketball and passion for current culture. We are excited about the power of this partnership and the opportunity it affords us to positively impact both our organizations and the city we call home."

StockX will have its logo prominently featured on the front left chest of official Detroit Pistons team jerseys beginning with the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The jersey partnership will help the online resale platform reach local, national and international fans who follow the NBA and the Detroit Pistons in a new and exciting way. StockX will be showcased to the millions of Detroit Pistons social media followers as well as viewers and listeners throughout the State of Michigan on Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1 FM The Ticket and the Pistons Radio Network. The brand will receive worldwide exposure through the league's national and international television and streaming partners. Other elements of the partnership include television and radio broadcast advertisements and features, digital rotational entry signage as well as courtside rotational signage and basket station digital signage inside Little Caesars Arena.

Unique to other jersey partner deals, the Pistons and StockX will collaborate with the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design on collaborative programming efforts and opportunities for students to engage both brands. StockX will be designated as the presenting partner of Pistons arena walk-in social media content posts, a bespoke content series, and participate in the Pistons' "Community Give-Back Event," a special holiday gathering that impacts hundreds of Detroiters during the Pistons' annual Season of Giving activities. StockX will also be featured on one of four special bobblehead nights during the 2024-25 season. Additionally, StockX's logo will be prominently displayed on the home court of the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Other Cruise elements include in-game courtside and rotational signage.

StockX and the Detroit Pistons will celebrate the announcement today with the 'Detroit Kickback,' a large-scale community event in Detroit with appearances by Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, GRAMMY-nominated artist and Detroit native Big Sean, Pistons Legend and 2004 NBA Champion Lindsey Hunter and former NBA player and University of Michigan Fab Five member Jalen Rose. The event will be held in Detroit's Campus Martius Park and will be free and open to the public from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. EST.

The Pistons retained international sports marketing agency Two Circles for consultation and evaluation during the jersey partnership process.

ABOUT STOCKX:

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at .

ABOUT DETROIT PISTONS:

Since their arrival in 1957, the Detroit Pistons have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. With over 2,400 regular-season and playoff victories, the club has celebrated three NBA Championships (1989, 1990, 2004), five NBA Finals appearances (1988, 1989, 1990, 2004, 2005) and 11 Eastern Conference Finals appearances. In October 2019, the club opened the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area, a campus that serves as the organization's practice facility and corporate headquarters. Since its purchase by Michigan native Tom Gores in 2011, the organization has focused on operating as a community asset while promoting a culture of innovation and industry-leading thought.

