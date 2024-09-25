Breakout Star And Texan Logan Rudolph Headlines Award Winning Film, Premiering October 23

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner of the 2024 World Festival in Cannes for best LGBTQ film, A Girl Like Him surges Texan Logan Rudolph to the forefront.

Premiering October 23 in Detroit, A Girl Like Him brings the often-controversial topic of transgender issues to light in this artistic, immersive film directed by Amy Weber.

Breakout star Logan Rudolph headlines award-winning new film, A Girl Like Him, premiering October 23.

Amy Weber also co-wrote the film with Lena Murisier, the female powerhouse behind the critically acclaimed 2015 Netflix film, A Girl Like Her, which shone a light on bullying.

The cast includes Emmy and Tony award nominee, Tovah Feldshuh, as well as Kate Orsini and John-Paul Howard.

Set in a small- town high school, a beautiful teen comes out as non-binary, finding love with a new girl at school, catapulting a domino effect of emotional repercussions. Logan's character is Todd Zdinzki, a football player and school bully, who becomes entangled in the coming-of-age story. Logan plays the antagonist and brings a palpable energy to the high intensity drama.

"Logan was an absolute joy to work with. He has this quiet presence to him but is an energetic force of love and professionalism. He would come to set with a positive

attitude, a passion to work and a kind word to say to all around him," Amy comments on the experience.

With connections to the NFL and a National Championship title for Clemson, Logan Rudolph is not entirely new to the spotlight. The similarities of Logan Rudolph and his role as Todd Zdinzki in A Girl Like Him, however, end with football. Logan is a natural entertainer with a deep interest in people and a true love of his craft.

"I am proud to be a part of A Girl Like Him", Logan comments. Todd Zdinzki was a challenging and uncomfortable character to immerse myself in. I feel honored to have had the opportunity to work with an outstanding director in Amy Weber, and I hope this film helps highlight the implications of bullying".

Red carpet movie premier and benefit event for Cyndi Lauper's True Colors United with Humble Design will take place on October 23rd in Detroit at the Redford Theater, a benefit screening to end youth homeless.



Originally from South Carolina, Logan Rudolph resides in Dallas, TX.

Link to Photos of Logan Rudolph

Link to Trailer



Media Contact: [email protected] ,

SOURCE Logan Rudolph

