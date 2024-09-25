Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Releases Final Election Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andy Blunt's Election 2024 Fall Forecast outlines winning scenarios for the White House and Congress.

2024 Campaign Analysis Series Wraps Up with Potential Election Day Outcomes

- HBS CEO Andy BluntWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The final stretch of the 2024 Election season is here and after an eventful summer with six weeks to go before Election Day, Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt has a last look at how he expects it all could play out. Andy's Election 2024 Fall Forecast outlines winning scenarios for the White House and Congress with insight on which states to watch and the dynamics that could sway control of Congress well into the future, beyond the results of this November.Looking at the race for the White House, Andy notes,“Georgia remains the most important state on the 2024 national election map.” And for the control of Congress, Andy points to the open House seats as an indicator,“only nine of the 55 opens can be considered competitive.” And on the Senate side,“While Republicans appear to be in strong position to obtain the majority regardless of the presidential race outcome, it is far less certain that they can exceed 51 members.”Andy is a trusted national strategist with a lifelong immersion in politics and public policy and the 2024 Campaign Forecast Series offers his experienced analysis on trends leading into November's Election Day.DOWNLOAD THE ELECTION 2024 FALL FORECAST HERE

