Elixir Games Announces $KIDEN IDO Launch For Third Person Adventure Shooter Robokiden

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The $KIDEN token will power the RoboKiden ecosystem and enhance the player experience for Elixir's flagship shooter title

Elixir Games today announced the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for $KIDEN, the official token of the RoboKiden ecosystem. The IDO is set to launch on September 30th, 2024, offering players and fans an opportunity to participate in the game's and enhance their gaming experience.

RoboKiden is an innovative blockchain-based game where $KIDEN serves as the core token and in-game currency. Players use $KIDEN to purchase lootboxes containing NFTs of varying rarities, which can be used in battles to earn more $KIDEN as rewards.

"The $KIDEN token empowers RoboKiden players to fully engage with our Web3 ecosystem, enhancing gameplay and rewards, including unique assets that change the gameplay experience," said Carlos Roldan, CEO and founder of Elixir Games. "This IDO is a pivotal step in our commitment to innovative, player-driven gaming experiences."



As the lifeblood of the RoboKiden ecosystem, $KIDEN empowers players to access various in-game features, acquire NFTs from the marketplace, and enhance their gaming experience. This symbiotic relationship between the game and its token offers players strategic depth, exciting progression opportunities, and the ability to build valuable, dynamic asset collections, enriching the overall gameplay.

Key features of $KIDEN include:



In-game Progression: Upgrade weapons, skills, and bots, and unlock new capabilities like emotes, kill bands, and more.

Earn Free NFTs: Complete daily quests and advance through the season pass to earn $KIDEN and unique skins.

NFT Store: Purchase NFTs directly from the in-game store, equip them, and use assets to farm $KIDEN while playing. Deflationary Mechanism: In every game, 2.5% of the $KIDEN tokens in circulation are burned, helping to maintain a balanced token economy.

IDO Participation Details

To participate in the $KIDEN IDO, users will need to hold a role within Elixir Games. Each role provides different levels of access and benefits within the Elixir Games platform. The IDO will be conducted in multiple rounds:



Tier Holders Round: 300,000 USD available for allocation, guaranteed for verified accounts with minimum staking tier

NFT Holders Round: For Elixir Flask NFT Holders, with minimum participation and maximum allocation

Tier Holders FCFS Round: If tokens remain, allocations multiplied by a factor (usually x3 or x5) Public Round: Open to all users with approved Elixir account and KYC

To participate in the IDO, users need to create an Elixir account and complete the KYC process.

For more information about the $KIDEN IDO and to participate, visit .

About Elixir Games:

Elixir Games stands at the forefront of the game distribution industry, with a strong focus on developing Web3 gaming infrastructure. Committed to innovation and excellence, Elixir Games has emerged as a leader in the gaming sector, consistently prioritizing player-centric experiences.

Media Contact

[email protected]



