KICKFIN, THE LEADING TIP MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE, ANNOUNCES NEW INTEGRATION WITH PAR POS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickfin , the leading tip management software, today announced the launch of its integration with PAR POS. This new integration will allow PAR POS customers to auto-calculate tip pools or shares and send payouts directly to their employees' of choice - no cash or pay cards required.

Kickfin is how busy restaurants manage tips. Easy to use and endlessly customizable, Kickfin eliminates tedious tip calculations and removes cash from the payout process, so managers can move faster, track everything, and ensure accuracy and compliance.

PAR POS offers cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions tailored for the enterprise foodservice industry. Its cloud-based platform enhances guest experiences, drives efficiency, and scales effortlessly.

"PAR POS is purpose-built for seamless integrations, empowering our customers to create the perfect tech stack for their unique needs," said Oliver Ostertag , General Manager of Operator Cloud.

"This integration with Kickfin equips PAR POS users with industry-leading tip distribution software, streamlining operations, boosting efficiency, and allowing teams to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences without disrupting their workflow."

Kickfin's PAR POS integration makes it easy to build highly complex tip policies and calculate tips based on roles, shifts, hours worked, points, sales categories and more. PAR POS customers can distribute tips directly to their staff's bank of choice; funds arrive in a matter of seconds - 24/7, 365.

Kickfin's category-leading capabilities include robust payment tracking, so managers can maintain an electronic "paper trail" for every tip-out, as well as the calculations used to determine the tip amounts. Reports can easily be pulled by pay period for simple, streamlined accounting.

"When it comes to tip management, manual methods are not only slower; they're unsustainable," said Brian Hassan , the co-CEO of Kickfin. "Operators know that every minute counts, so when you have the opportunity to automate a process that can take up to 45 minutes after every shift, it's a no-brainer - and that's exactly what this integration can do for restaurant teams."

Ranked the #1 tip distribution software, Kickfin gives restaurant pros the power to tip out their whole team in 60 seconds. Thousands of restaurants use Kickfin to automate complex tip calculations and send real-time payouts directly to their employees' bank of choice, no cash (or math!) required. Save time, track everything -

and make tip payouts the best part of everyone's day. For more information about Kickfin, visit kickfin .

PAR POS, part of the product portfolio of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR ), offers cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions tailored for the restaurant industry. Our cloud-based platform enhances guest experiences, drives efficiency, and scales effortlessly. With seamless integration capabilities and an open API, PAR POS empowers restaurants to build their ideal tech stack. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR's restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech

