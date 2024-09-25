Azerbaijani-Belarusian Military Cooperation Discussed
9/25/2024 10:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
On September 25, within the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan
International Defense exhibition ADEX held in Baku, the Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov met with the Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Major General Pavel
Muraveiko, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The importance of further development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian
cooperation in the military sphere was emphasized, and the
expansion of the current relations was discussed at the
meeting.
The sides also had a wide exchange of views on regional security
and other issues of interest.
Then, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with the Minister of State
Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus, Mr.
Dmitry Pantus.
The meeting exchanged views on military-technical cooperation.
