Inulin Market Is Poised To Reach USD 2.98 Billion, Reflecting A CAGR Of 6.9% From 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inulin Market

Inulin is being increasingly used in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements owing to its various potential benefits.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Information about trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact on inulin market growth has been provided in the report.According to Polaris Market Research's latest analysis, the inulin market is poised to grow steadily in the upcoming years. The market was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2.98 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.What Is Inulin?Inulin is a type of dietary fiber that's found in a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, and herbs. As a prebiotic, inulin doesn't get digested or absorbed in the stomach. Instead, it stays in the bowel and helps specific bacteria to grow. The major sources of inulin include leeks, onions, asparagus, bananas, and wheat. The inulin that's used in supplements such as protein bars, cereal bars, and drinks is typically obtained by soaking chicory roots in hot water.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-samplePeople take inulin for a variety of reasons. Consuming inulin can help maintain the balance between good and bad bacteria and keep the gut healthy. Also, it can relieve constipation and promote weight loss. Other potential health benefits of inulin include controlled diabetes, improved mineral absorption and bone health, and reduced symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues has led to significant demand for functional ingredients such as inulin, impacting the inulin market growth favorably.What Are Key Report Highlights?.The market for inulin is poised to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032..Inulin is finding increasing applications beyond the food sector owing to the various potential health benefits it has to offer..The inulin market segmentation is primarily based on source, application, and region..The major regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Who Are Market Key Players?The leading market players are introducing advanced products to cater to the growing consumer demands. Besides, they are entering new markets in developing regions to strengthen their presence and expand their consumer base.The inulin market key players are:.BENEO.Cargill.Ciranda.COSUCRA.FENCHEM.Jarrow Formulas, Inc.Nova Green Inc..The Ingredient House.The Tierra GroupRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingWhat's Driving Market Forward?.Increased Geriatric Population: The expanding geriatric population has resulted in increased demand for dietary solutions that help address health concerns associated with aging. Inulin, with its recognized benefits for digestive health and overall well-being, has gained widespread prominence as a valuable ingredient in products for older adults..Rising Disposable Income: The increase in disposable income has enabled consumers to make more informed and health-conscious choices for their dietary preferences. Individuals are now more inclined to invest in products that offer functional benefits and help maintain overall health..Growing Applications: Inulin is known for its ability to enhance calcium absorption, support digestive health, and contribute to overall weight management. The increasing applications of inulin in sectors such as dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals contribute to the inulin market growth.Which Region Leads Market Demand?.Europe: Europe led the market for inulin in 2023. This is primarily due to the increased emphasis on healthy and functional foods, driven by a rising health-conscious consumer base. Besides, significant investments in research & development are driving product innovation and impacting the regional market growth favorably..Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the inulin market from 2024 to 2032. The rising focus on health and wellness has resulted in a notable shift in dietary preferences and lifestyles in the region. Also, increasing awareness about dietary fibers and prebiotics among the expanding middle class has led to increased interest in functional foods in the region.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingHow Is Market Segmentation Done?By Source Outlook:.Chicory.Agave.Jerusalem artichokes.Asparagus.OthersBy Application Outlook:.Pharmaceutical.Dietary Supplements.Food and Beverages.OthersBy Region Outlook:.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina).Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Browse PMR's Inulin Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global Inulin market size is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).FAQs:What is the expected inulin market size?The market is projected to grow to USD 2.98 billion by 2032.Which region contributes notably towards the market growth?North America contributes notably towards the growth of the market.By source analysis, which segment holds a significant market share?The chicory segment holds a significant share of the inulin market.Which application segment is estimated to dominate the market from 2024 to 2032?The food and beverage segment is anticipated to dominate the inulin market.Browse More Research Reports:Anti-aging Supplements Market:Mirin Market:L-Citrulline Market:U.S A2 Dairy Products Market:Pet Snacks and Treats Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.