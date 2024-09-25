Two-Fold Increase In Container Handling Capacity In 5 Years, 2 Million New Jobs: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The country is set to see a two-fold increase in container handling capacity in the next five years to reach 40 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), creating two million job opportunities across the country, the said on Wednesday.

Minister of Ports, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that Jawaharlal Nehru Authority (JNPA) alone will scale up its handling capacity from the current 6.6 million TEUs to 10 million.

Addressing an event to mark significant milestones achieved by the during the first 100 days, Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on holistic development and his mantra of 'Transformation through Transportation' are creating a paradigm shift in the maritime sector.

“The government's commitment to strengthening maritime infrastructure is paving the way for unprecedented economic growth and generating significant employment opportunities across the country. Waterways are becoming the new highways of India,” said Sonowal.

The performance of major ports in the country has improved, with traffic increasing by 4.87 per cent in 2024.

"After 25 years since the establishment of Kamarajar Port, the addition of Vadhvan Port marks a significant milestone in India's maritime journey, alongside the recent notification of Galathea Bay as a major port,” said the minister.

Recognising the strategic importance of shipbuilding and ship repair, the ministry is developing dedicated clusters in Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat.

“We are also allocating more than 3,900 acres in Kandla and VOC Port for the development of hydrogen manufacturing hubs, positioning India as a leader in clean energy,” the minister informed.

Vadhvan Port is poised to become one of the largest all-weather deep-water ports with a capacity of 298 MMTPA.

This mega port is expected to create 1.2 million employment opportunities and place an Indian port among the top 10 container ports globally.

Another key project is the Tuticorin International Container Terminal on the East Coast, which will serve as a major transshipment hub, saving up to $200 per container and providing an estimated annual foreign exchange savings of $4 million.

The Ministry also successfully executed a landmark Deendayal Port Encroachment Drive, reclaiming 200 acres of encroached land for port-led industrial development.