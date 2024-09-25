Israeli army: Hezbollah fires ballistic missile at Tel Aviv suburbs

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Israeli military reported that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, launched a surface-to-surface missile targeting Tel Aviv. The missile prompted sirens to sound throughout central Israel as it approached. However, the country’s aerial defense systems successfully intercepted the missile before it could cause any damage.



Reports from Israel's Channel 12 TV indicated that the missile attack was directed at the Glilot Base, which is home to Unit 8200, an elite cyber intelligence unit within the Israeli Defense Forces. This base is significant for its strategic role in Israel’s intelligence and cybersecurity operations.



In the aftermath of the missile launch, Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for the Magan David Adom rescue service, confirmed that there were no reported casualties as a result of the incident. The effective interception of the missile prevented what could have been a serious escalation in the ongoing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.



The incident underscores the heightened military activity and ongoing hostilities in the region, particularly as conflicts between Israeli forces and militant groups continue to evolve. It also reflects the persistent threat posed by Hezbollah, which has been involved in various confrontations with Israel in recent years.

