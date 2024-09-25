ADHD Redefined: Additude Honors ADHD Empowerment Month With Groundbreaking Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ADDitude shifts the focus from awareness to empowerment, celebrating creativity, curiosity, and resilience in the ADHD community.

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, ADDitude is launching the first-ever ADHD Empowerment Month, a groundbreaking campaign that moves beyond awareness of ADHD to celebration of its inimitable strengths, vibrant community, and tremendous contributions. Sparked by readers of ADDitude, the leading resource for individuals and families impacted by ADHD, this campaign features community voices and stories alongside contributions by ADHD luminaries.

ADDitude logo

Kicking off October 1, the month-long initiative will begin with a live webinar, We Define ADHD! featuring Penn and Kim Holderness, co-authors of ADHD Is Awesome. They will discuss 31 new definitions of ADHD, each proposed by ADDitude community members, who describe ADHD as a source of creativity, curiosity, problem-solving, and resilience. Register for the webinar here .



"The ADHD community is ready to shift the focus away from dispelling ADHD myths and educating ADHD doubters. Twenty years after the first ADHD Awareness Day, we are deliberately moving from an external focus to an internal one," said Anni Rodgers, General Manager of ADDitude magazine. "This October, we are shining our spotlight on the incredible stories, reflections, and definitions of ADHD contributed by members of the ADDitude community. Their voices usher in a new era of ADHD empowerment."

Throughout October, ADDitude will highlight a new definition of ADHD each day, sharing the inspiring stories of readers who have contributed their personal experiences. Examples of the community's definitions include "ADHD is playful," "ADHD is strength," and "ADHD is kaleidoscopic." These powerful reflections will be shared on ADDitude's social media platforms and at

additu/empowerment , an online resource center to power further exploration and celebration.

In addition to the daily definitions, the campaign will feature exclusive profiles of prominent figures in the ADHD community, including novelist Rebecca Makkai, stand-up comedian Rachel Feinstein, and illustrator Hayley Wall, who explain how ADHD shaped their creativity and careers. Penn and Kim Holderness will also contribute original blog posts to ADDitudeMag.

Key Campaign Highlights:



Live Webinar on October 1:

We Define ADHD! webinar featuring Penn and Kim Holderness, discussing the new, community-driven definitions of ADHD. Register here:





Daily Definitions:

ADDitude will reveal a new community definition of ADHD every day, celebrating the unique strengths of the ADHD community. Exclusive Profiles:

Featured interviews with creative ADHD powerhouses like Rebecca Makkai, Rachel Feinstein, and Hayley Wall, who have harnessed their ADHD to thrive in their fields.

Readers are encouraged to join the conversation on social media by sharing their own definitions of ADHD and engaging with the ADHD Empowerment Month celebration. Follow ADDitude's updates throughout October using the hashtags #ADHDEmpowermentMonth. Additionally, a free ADHD Empowerment Month calendar is available for download at

additu/oct-cal .

About ADDitude magazine

Since 1998, tens of millions of readers have trusted ADDitude to deliver expert advice and caring support, making it the leading media network for clinicians, educators, parents, and adults living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). ADDitude is the world's most trusted source of strategies and information about ADHD and related conditions, such as learning disabilities, anxiety, depression, and oppositional defiant disorder.

ADDitude is the voice of and advocate for the ADHD community. In 2021, ADDitude joined the WebMD family of health brands.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network, and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE ADDitude

