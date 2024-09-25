Mapbox Spotlights On-Demand Delivery Solutions For Operational Efficiency And Customer Loyalty At Groceryshop 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox, a global leader in location technology, will be exhibiting at Groceryshop from October 7-9 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas (booth #A1236). Mapbox will showcase its mapping and navigation solutions that help On-Demand Delivery couriers and businesses to improve operational efficiency, minimize delivery times, reduce costs, and increase customer loyalty. Mapbox will also demonstrate how its smart location features enhance efficiency for all retailers and support a seamless shopping experience – from finding a store to checkout to order delivery.

Mapbox solutions specifically address five critical pain points for On-Demand Delivery: order ingestion, courier dispatch, delivery routing, vehicle/order tracking, and trip history analysis. Advanced route optimization algorithms enhance courier dispatch and order assignment, helping companies to expand delivery volume while boosting customer satisfaction, key drivers for success in today's competitive on-demand logistics environment.

At Groceryshop, Mapbox will be on-hand to demonstrate four key location technologies that help delivery businesses and retailers to drive efficiency and growth:





Precise location with the Mapbox Geocoding API to ensure accurate store and delivery addresses, minimizing errors and delivery delays.

Traffic-optimized delivery routes with the Mapbox Matrix API to increase the accuracy of estimated arrival and delivery times for drivers, vendors and customers.

Intelligent route planning and turn-by-turn directions for safer, faster trips with the Mapbox Directions API for drivers or shoppers, with customizable optimization parameters and zone avoidance options. Smooth integration with existing applications and operations with the Mapbox Navigation SDK to enhance driver mobile apps with adaptive route guidance.

Mapbox will also highlight solutions that are particularly valuable for Retail and elevating the customer experience, including:



Enhanced in-store shopping with custom store locator maps that help customers find the nearest retail location and plan the best way to get there.

Improved online order completion rates and fast checkout with Mapbox Address Autofill which helps customers to enter accurate addresses in seconds. Accurate deliveries and fewer disputes with addresses validation and confirmation maps during and after checkout to avoid misdirected deliveries or unrecognized charges.

"Delivery companies and retailers want solutions to efficiently manage couriers, decrease operational costs, and enhance customer satisfaction through timely deliveries," said Justin Merolla, Head of On-Demand Logistics, Mapbox. "Companies use Mapbox to minimize delivery times and improve ETA accuracy with highly-efficient routing and directions, as well as drive customer loyalty due to the location transparency Mapbox provides throughout the shopping experience."

Mapbox is a sponsor of Groceryshop 2024 and will also participate in Groceryshop Meetup , the networking and collaboration event connecting retailers, brands and event sponsors, from October 7-9 in the Meetup area near the Exhibit Hall.

To connect with the Mapbox team at Groceryshop, visit: mapbox/events/groceryshop-2024 .

To learn more about using Mapbox solutions for On-Demand Delivery, visit: mapbox/on-demand-delivery .

To learn more about using Mapbox solutions in Retail, visit mapbox/retail .

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 4 million registered developers and 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers.

For more information, visit .

Mapbox

