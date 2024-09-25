PRIME Fiber Signs Agreement With AT&T For The Provision Of Wholesale Fiber Broadband Services In Naples And Bonita Springs, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME FiBER, a commercial open-access fiber infrastructure company, has signed an agreement with AT&T for the provision of wholesale fiber access services, starting in Bonita Springs and Naples, Florida.

FiBER was established in late 2023 and operates as the wholesale open-access sister company to NOVOS FiBER, a retail fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) company serving residents and small businesses. The business is backed by InLight Capital, a private firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

PRIME FiBER signs agreement with AT&T for the provision of wholesale fiber services in Naples and Bonita Springs, FL.

"High-speed fiber internet connectivity changes everything," said Erin Scarborough, Senior Vice President of Consumer Product at AT&T. "Our relationship with PRIME FiBER will open up opportunities for us to serve even more customers and communities with world-class fiber broadband and 5G wireless offerings."

PRIME FiBER CEO, Andrew Snead, commented on the recent news, saying, "We're delighted to have AT&T as an anchor tenant on our wholesale open-access platform. Work is well underway in Florida, where we're planning to invest over $50 million. We're also excited by the prospect of providing fiber access in additional locations outside of AT&T's existing footprint."

George Karatzis, who joined PRIME FiBER in 2023 as its Chief Build Officer went on to say, "We're proud to have AT&T as a customer on our planned open-access network in Bonita Springs and Naples. They're a leader in the converged space and our platform will allow them to offer high-speed and reliable fiber internet to residents and businesses across the local community."



About PRIME FiBER

PRIME FiBER is an open-access fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure provider serving ISPs (Internet Service Providers), infrastructure consolidators and enterprises across the US. PRIME FiBER is funded by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.



About InLight Capital

InLight Capital, LLC ("InLight") is a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas. InLight's permanent capital base allows us to pursue an objective of long duration compounded capital growth. InLight maintains flexibility and discretion of the amount, duration and objectives of its invested capital, allowing for efficient decision making and strategic alignment with all stakeholders. InLight invests across two primary verticals: private investments and real estate.

