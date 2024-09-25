Travelperk And Silverrail Partner To Enable Amtrak Rail In The US

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TravelPerk and SilverRail announce new partnership to enable Amtrak (USA) rail for TravelPerk customers



SilverRail provides TravelPerk customers a simple booking, ticketing, and post sales experience when booking Amtrak TravelPerk data shows that there is a growing demand for more sustainable with a noticeable increase in rail bookings



CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelPerk , the hyper-growth global business travel management platform, has partnered with SilverRail , the rail commerce that helps travel agencies sell rail easily, to enable Amtrak (USA) rail content to TravelPerk customers.



SilverRail provides companies like TravelPerk with a simple and cost-effective rail booking, ticketing and after-sales platform. Its API and agent tool are designed to significantly reduce the complexity, operational cost and technical effort in offering global rail content.

TravelPerk's Value of Business Travel Report June 2024 * showed corporate travelers are increasingly looking to travel more via sustainable modes of travel with train bookings gaining traction over flight tickets in recent years. While flights remain the primary mode of transportation, the company's booking data revealed the share of train bookings versus flights on the TravelPerk platform has increased to 33% in 2023, from 17% in 2019 - with flights representing 67% in 2023.

Kristina Geier, TravelPerk's VP Supplier Partnerships, said:“Partnering with SilverRail enables us to deliver an excellent rail booking experience for our customers starting with this launch with Amtrak in the US.”

Brett Ring, VP Commercial at SilverRail, said,“We are thrilled to partner with TravelPerk, a next-generation Travel Management Company. We're seeing a significant modal shift from planes to trains given corporate net zero targets and SilverRail's platform makes it easy for any travel retailer to offer global rail content via one API.”

TravelPerk's Value of Business Travel report Methodology:

In partnership with market research agency OnePoll, TravelPerk surveyed 2,000 business travel decision-makers (500 in each market) from C-Suite leaders to Vice Presidents, Directors and Managers, across North America and Europe: the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and Spain. Respondents are employed in companies that spend over 25,000 of their local currency (USD, GBP, EUR) on business travel each year. The research also surveyed over 5,200 TravelPerk customers made up of 4,622 business travelers, and 625 travel managers and admins. The surveys were conducted from April 10th-17th. TravelPerk combined the quantitative research data with proprietary data from its own platform and from partners.

