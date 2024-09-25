Reimage AI Expands Its Home Improvement Suite With The Launch Of Paint AI - Color Visualization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New AI-Powered App Transforms the Way Choose and Visualize Paint Colors

MINDEN, Nev., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful debut of Remodel AI, ReImage AI is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Paint AI - Color Visualization, a groundbreaking app designed to revolutionize the process of selecting paint colors for both interior and exterior spaces.

Building on the success of Remodel AI, which has become a go-to tool for homeowners and professionals alike, Paint AI leverages the same powerful AI technology to offer users an intuitive and immersive way to visualize their color choices in real time.

Paint AI - Color Visualizer

Continue Reading

Key Features of Paint AI Include:



AI-Powered Color Visualization:

Experience the transformative power of AI as Paint AI provides a realistic preview of how any color will appear in your space, eliminating the uncertainty of paint selection.

Access to Real Paint Colors:

Browse a comprehensive library of colors from top paint brands, complete with names and codes, ensuring that the colors you choose in the app are exactly what you'll find in stores.

User-Friendly Interface:

Paint AI's simple, intuitive interface allows users to apply colors to their spaces with just a few taps, making it accessible for everyone, from DIYers to professional designers.

Interior & Exterior Paint Color Visualization:

Whether you're updating your living room or planning an exterior refresh, Paint AI covers every angle, providing a cohesive view of your color choices.

Explore Similar Colors:

Discover alternative shades and tones with Paint AI's smart suggestions, helping users find the perfect color match for their space. Save Time and Money:

With accurate, AI-driven visualizations, users can avoid the trial-and-error process of paint sampling, leading to more confident choices and fewer costly mistakes.

"After the incredible response to Remodel AI, we recognized the need to extend our AI capabilities to the paint selection process," said Dirk Morris, Founder and CEO of ReImage AI. "With Paint AI, we're addressing one of the most common challenges in home improvement: choosing the right paint color. Our app provides a level of accuracy and convenience that simply wasn't possible before."

Paint AI is set to become an essential tool for homeowners, designers, and DIY enthusiasts, offering a seamless, stress-free way to explore and select paint colors. The app is available for download starting September 22, 2024, and promises to be a game-changer in the world of home design.

About ReImage AI:

Founded with the mission to make home renovation and design more accessible and enjoyable, ReImage AI is at the forefront of integrating advanced AI technology into everyday tools. Following the success of Remodel AI, the launch of Paint AI marks the next step in the company's commitment to revolutionizing the home improvement industry.

For more information about Paint AI or to schedule an interview with a member of the ReImage AI team, please contact Claudia at [email protected]

Contact: Claudia Saez de Gordoa

Head of Marketing, ReImage AI

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 6505208508

Website:



SOURCE ReImage AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED