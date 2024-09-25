(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly stated that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through negotiations, asserting that decisive action is essential to compel Russia into submission. Speaking at a special session of the United Nations Security Council, attended by several supportive non-member delegations, Zelensky emphasized that the situation cannot be calmed through dialogue and will not simply dissipate.



"Russia can only be forced into peace," Zelensky declared, labeling Moscow as the sole aggressor and violator of the United Nations Charter. He did not elaborate on specific actions he envisioned to achieve this goal, but his rhetoric underscored a commitment to a more aggressive stance against Russia.



During his address, Zelensky reiterated his "peace formula," calling for a second peace summit to address the conflict. He invited various nations, including China, Brazil, and the United States, to participate in these discussions, though he did not outline the agenda or topics to be covered.



Zelensky also expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of engaging in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We know some in the world want to talk to him. But what could they possibly hear from him?" he questioned, highlighting his doubts about the potential for constructive discussions.



In response, Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, dismissed the meeting as another orchestrated event driven by Western interests, suggesting that it served more to bolster Kiev's narrative than to foster genuine dialogue.



Zelensky’s comments reflect a broader strategy aimed at rallying international support while rejecting any notion of compromising with Russia. His appeal for action over negotiation resonates with a growing belief in Ukraine that military pressure is necessary to achieve peace, rather than diplomatic discussions that may lead to concessions.

