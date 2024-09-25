Western presidents grow skepticism towards Zelensky’s ‘victory plan’

(MENAFN) As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his so-called "victory plan" to U.S. and Western allies in New York this week, expectations are being tempered, according to insights shared with Bloomberg by various Western officials. Conversations with these leaders reveal a growing skepticism about the plan's potential to effect meaningful change in the ongoing conflict with Russia.



Insiders suggest that the much-anticipated initiative lacks any "real surprises" and is seen as a mere "wish list" rather than a transformative strategy. This assessment reflects a broader trend of pessimism among allied nations regarding the prospects for a favorable resolution to the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.



The discussions indicate that at least one allied nation is advocating for renewed communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whether through Zelensky himself or via Ukraine's external supporters. While Western officials express a commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary, they are seeking clarity from Zelensky on what a peaceful settlement with Russia might entail.



Although the details of the "victory plan" have not been publicly disclosed, reports suggest it comprises four main components: Western security guarantees akin to NATO's collective defense principle, continued incursions into Russia's Kursk Region as a potential bargaining chip, commitments from foreign allies to supply "specific" advanced weaponry, and international financial assistance for Ukraine.



The muted response from Western leaders underscores the complexities of the situation and the need for a more strategic approach as Ukraine navigates its path forward in this challenging geopolitical landscape.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713741