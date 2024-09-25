Jones Soda Pops For Health With Lower-Sugar, Better-For-You Pop Jones Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All-Natural, 30-Calorie, Artisanal Flavored Sodas Mark Jones' Debut in Functional Beverage Space

Available in Cucumber Watermelon, Pineapple Ginger, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Passionfruit and Mixed Berry & Kiwi varieties, Pop Jones is sweetened with a clean combination of real fruit juice, pure cane sugar and natural stevia leaf extract that lets the flavor pop without the calories. It contains only 4 grams of total sugar including just 2 grams of added sugar (that's half the added sugar of some functional brands and one-twentieth of a standard soda) and provides a generous dose of fiber and immune support with a blend of apple cider vinegar, agave inulin and 20% of the recommended daily intake of zinc.

Bonus? Pop Jones is shelf-stable with no need for refrigeration to let the flavors sing.

The line debuts next month in select retail locations and at JonesSoda .

"Functional beverages with cleaner ingredients and lower sugar content have created a new modern soda category that meets rising consumer demand for tastier and healthier food and beverage choices," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "With our nearly three decades of flavor innovation and broad brand recognition, Pop Jones is poised to become a major player in a space that is redefining soda."

Pop Jones joins other recent product introductions that leverage Jones' craft soda legacy to advance a strategic growth campaign. Newer products include Jones Minis , 7.5 oz cans of four favorite Jones flavors; Jones+ , featuring popular Jones flavors with added caffeine; and Spiked Jones, hard craft soda uniquely combining six of Jones' pure cane sugar soda flavors with hard ciders; and new-this-month Jones Craft Cola and Jones Craft Zero Cola, the brand's debut in the zero sugar cola space.

Jones also is seeing rapid growth in its crossover Mary Jones cannabis brand in legal cannabis markets as well as in the HD9 space entered earlier this year.

