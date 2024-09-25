Flyzy Partners With Phonepe To Simplify Airport Travel

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th Sept 2024: Flyzy, one of India's leading travel-tech has announced its partnership with PhonePe, one of India's leading digital payments platform to provide Flyzy-powered airport cabs. Under this strategic partnership, PhonePe customers will have a hassle-free airport cab booking experience. With just a few taps on PhonePe app's section, they will be able to Flyzy airports cabs.

Already live in 6 metros, Flyzy-powered airport cabs will soon be available at 20 more airports providing seamless airport travel solutions across india.



Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Meena, Co-founder and CEO, Flyzy shares, "Our mission at Flyzy is to streamline travel experience and this partnership with PhonePe is a leap forward towards that. Airport travel has become cumbersome and legacy companies often fall short of addressing the pain points of the travellers. By integrating Flyzy airport cabs services with PhonePe app we aim to make airport travel smoother and accessible for millions of users."



Ms. Sejal Bhatt, Category Growth, PhonePe shared, "We are constantly looking to enhance our user's experiences and this partnership with Flyzy is a great fit! Airport cabs are a crucial part of travel and by offering this service in our app we are solving a major issue for our users and helping them access easy and reliable transportation to and from the airport."



About Flyzy



Flyzy is revolutionizing the B2B travel booking industry by prioritizing transparency, efficiency, and profitability for its clients. With cutting-edge SaaS solutions, Flyzy simplifies booking processes, offering agents and corporate travelers easy access to special rates and unmatched customer support with response times between 2-10 minutes. Their platform's unique ability to track expenses, streamline GST and TCS filings, and save clients up to 20% on travel costs sets them apart in the Indian market. Expanding globally, Flyzy is poised to become a top business travel supplier by blending technology with customer-centric solutions.

Company :-PRable Global

User :- Kanika Gulati

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 7011801412

Other articles by Simpl