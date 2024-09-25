Russian Troops Attack Kherson With Two Glide Bombs
9/25/2024 7:18:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped two guided aerial bombs on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on facebook and released a respective video, Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, Kherson came under Russian airstrikes," the post said.
One strike hit a cultural institution. The building was seriously damaged, and a fire broke out.
Prokudin said that there had been no information about casualties.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram that at around 09:00, Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A cultural institution, which has not been operating for a long time, came under attack. The blast waves blew out windows in the neighboring apartment buildings.
In addition, a 24-year-old girl was injured by shelling in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, Mrochko said.
"A 24-year-old girl was injured this morning in the city's Tsentralnyi district as a result of enemy shelling," he wrote .
The woman turned to the doctors on her own. They diagnosed the victim with a blast injury and concussion. An additional examination is being conducted.
