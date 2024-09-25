Carbon Assessment Central To COP29 In Baku, Says IOTA Executive
Nazrin Abdul
The topic of carbon assessment will be in focus at the 29th
session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku
this November, Azernews reports.
Alix Perrignon de Troyes, Executive Secretary of the
Organization of Intra-European Tax Administrations (IOTA), made
this statement to journalists.
According to her, there are currently two main carbon assessment
mechanisms.
"These are the carbon tax and emissions trading systems. We need
to develop these mechanisms to create a green economy and foster a
safer and healthier world. I believe that this forum is a platform
for dialogue among tax administrations, which will be further
strengthened and will lay the groundwork for future development,"
she said.
