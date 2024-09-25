(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SodaStream® Unveils Two New Sparkling Water Makers: the ensoTM and ARTTM GOLD, SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers (Non-Alcoholic), and the Fizz & Go COOL Carbonating Bottle
SodaStream®, the world's leading sparkling water maker brand, announces the introduction of four innovative new products that redefine modern hydration: the ensoTM and ARTTM Gold sparkling water makers, SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers, and the Fizz & Go COOL Carbonating Bottle
designed to elevate the sparkling water experience, these new offerings seamlessly blend cutting-edge functionality with sophisticated taste and design.
ensoTM Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream® Introduces Four New, Innovative Products to the Brand's Portfolio
Designed by acclaimed Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, the ensoTM is a masterpiece of art and engineering. This model transforms the traditional sparkling water maker with its sophisticated design. Its sleek stainless-steel body, refined nozzle, and coordinated carbonating bottle accents come together to create a visually stunning and highly functional piece. Key features include:
Quick-Connect System: Features innovative snap-and-lock technology for ease of use.
1-Liter Carbonating Bottle: Dishwasher safe,
BPA-free, and includes a detachable base for easy cleaning.
Available for purchase now for $249.99 on
ART TM GOLD Sparkling Water Maker
Perfect for the holiday season, the ARTTM GOLD effortlessly blends a sleek, retro silhouette with premium gold accents. The ARTTM GOLD merges timeless functionality with fresh, new colorways to enhance any kitchen decor. With a push of the lever, transform flat water into refreshing sparkling water, customized just the way you like it. Key features of this model include:
Unique Carbonating Lever: Provides control over carbonation levels.
Customization: Allows you to tailor the fizz and flavor of your sparkling water for a personalized experience.
Elegant Design: White with premium gold accents, adding a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.
The ARTTM GOLD Starter Kit is available for purchase at Amazon and
for $149 starting in October
The ARTTM GOLD bundle is available for purchase at Kohls and Target for $169 starting in October
SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers
The new SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers are nonalcoholic cocktail mixers designed to elevate your at home mixology experience with carbonated water straight from your SodaStreamTM sparkling water maker. This collection features three unique flavors, each crafted with sophisticated ingredients. Packaged in elegant glass bottles, SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers not only elevate your drink experience but also add a touch of sophistication to your bar cart and gatherings.
Flavors Available:
Pineapple and
Jalapeño: A tropical blend with a spicy kick, perfect alone or with tequila*.
Grapefruit and
Elderflower: Citrusy grapefruit paired with floral elderflower, ideal with vodka*.
White Peach and Ginger: Sweet peach balanced with zesty ginger, enhances whiskey*-based drinks.
Disclaimer: SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers do not contain alcohol. Moderate and responsible consumption of alcohol is recommended.
3-Pack Variety Pack available for purchase for $18.99 at Amazon
All three flavors available at
for $6.99 each.
Fizz & Go COOL Carbonating Bottle
Setting a new standard for portable hydration, the Fizz & Go COOL Carbonating Bottle combines durability with functionality. Constructed from high-quality stainless steel, this insulated carbonating bottle allows users to carbonate and carry their fizzy drinks on the go. The carbonating bottle seamlessly works with all SodaStream sparkling water makers compatible with the Quick Connect Cylinder excluding AquaFizz and SodaStream Gia.
Key features include:
Long-lasting Insulation and Fizz: Keeps your carbonated beverages hot or cold for approximately up to 12 hours, ideal for all day adventures.
Leak Proof:
Features a secure design to prevent spills and leaks, making it backpack and bag friendly.
Convenient Fill Line:
Internal water fill indicates how to get the right carbonation every time.
Available in three colors: Mint, Storm, and Sand
Available for purchase in October for $34.99 at Target
"At SodaStream, we're dedicated to transforming the sparkling water industry through continuous innovation, and these new introductions to our portfolio elevate the SodaStream experience even further," said Mark Fenton, SodaStream's North America Chief Business Officer. "From the beautiful design of the ensoTM sparkling water maker to the perfectly paired flavors of our SodaStream CraftedTM Cocktail Mixers, our latest launches offer exciting new options for everyone on your gifting list. This holiday season, givers and receivers alike can feel good about making eco-friendly choices that help replace single-use plastic bottles."
By using just one reusable SodaStream carbonating bottle, you can replace up to 1,000 single-use bottles.** These advancements reflect SodaStream's ongoing commitment to fostering a cleaner, healthier planet through innovative and responsible consumption.
For more information about SodaStream's latest products, please visit
.
About SodaStream
SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water maker brand. SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push
of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit sodastream and follow SodaStream on
Facebook ,
Instagram , and
YouTube .
