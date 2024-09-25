Mycoplasma Testing Market To Hit USD 2.49 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mycoplasma testing is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising cell culture contamination.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mycoplasma Testing size will grow to USD 2.49 billion by 2032. The rising adoption of cell culture techniques in biopharmaceutical research and development will propel industry growth over 2023–2032.

Request for a sample of this research report @









As cell culture is crucial in drug discovery and biologics production, ensuring the absence of mycoplasma contamination is vital for maintaining product integrity. Additionally, the increased focus on quality control across the biopharmaceutical industry is further propelling the market, as stringent testing is essential to comply with regulatory standards and guarantee the safety and efficacy of cell-based products.

ELISA (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) to garner acclaim

The mycoplasma testing market from ELISA (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) segment will secure considerable market share between 2023 and 2032, attributed to its high sensitivity and specificity in detecting mycoplasma contamination. ELISA is widely used for its ability to provide accurate, reliable results and its versatility in testing various sample types. The method's effectiveness in identifying minute quantities of mycoplasma makes it a preferred choice for laboratories and manufacturers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, driving its dominant position in the market.

Cell banks & laboratories to persist as a crucial application segment

The mycoplasma testing market from cell banks & laboratories segment will experience industry progression by 2032, owing to the critical role these facilities play in ensuring the safety and quality of cell-based products. As cell banks and laboratories are integral to the development and production of biologics, vaccines, and other therapeutics, they require rigorous mycoplasma testing to prevent contamination and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. This necessity drives the demand for advanced mycoplasma testing solutions within these sectors, securing their dominant market share.

Europe to gain a substantial share

Europe mycoplasma testing market will expand at a noteworthy market CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the region's strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards for biologics production. The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and cell-based therapies, coupled with increasing investments in research and development, further supports the market's expansion in Europe. Also, the region's proactive approach to adopting advanced testing methodologies ensures the high quality and safety of products, making Europe a central contributor to the global market.

Request for Report Customization @

Mycoplasma Testing Market Players



Companies including Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Lonza Group AG, Minerva Biolabs GmbH, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Bioarray, InvivoGen, Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, and Sartorius AG are working in the industry.

These companies are augmenting their share by investing in innovative technologies, such as advanced PCR-based assays and automated testing platforms, which offer higher accuracy and efficiency. They are also strengthening their global presence through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and reach new customer segments. Additionally, these companies are focusing on providing comprehensive testing solutions and support services to meet the growing demands of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 Data validation

1.6 Data sources

1.6.1 Primary

1.6.2 Secondary

1.6.2.1 Paid sources

1.6.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Advancements in cell culture technology

3.2.1.2 Rising cell culture contamination

3.2.1.3 Increasing research and development activities

3.2.1.4 Increasing demand for fast, accurate, and affordable mycoplasma testing

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Long and laborious detection process

3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory scenario

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Technological landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.6.1 Supplier power

3.6.2 Buyer power

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6.5 Industry rivalry

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Browse more biotechnology R&D industry reports @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ... Read More News @