How US Politicians Use Armenians As Springboard In Pre-Election Campaign?

By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
US politicians have already been able to determine their
political approach to Armenian society. Recall that so far a
similar method has been widely used in France.
For example, in the pre-election campaign, if any candidate sees
himself weak in front of his opponent, the trampoline method comes
in use - as they say, Armenians are again in the foreground.
However, no one gives a damn to them after the election is
over.
Campaigns related to the presidential elections in the United
States have been going on for several months now. Among the
candidates in the competition between the Democrats and the
Republicans, the names of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are at the
forefront. But to what extent Harris can take up and carry the
baton from Joe Biden to the end sometimes raises questions.
Kamala Harris' laughable promises in the pre-election campaigns
suggest she will not be able to successfully carry the Democrats
forward. For some reason, Harris, who tells unfinished tales of the
81-year-old 46th president of the United States Joe Biden to the
public, is struggling to convince the masses.
But there is the easiest and cheapest way to make Harris' dreams
come true - the Armenian society, the Armenian lobby, and the
organizations that fund them.
Kamala Harris appreciated this opportunity very skillfully. She
charmed the separatist spirit of the Armenian lobby with the words
she wrote in her recent letter. The Armenian media, which highly
values this, has now delivered that letter to the Armenian
community in America as if it were heavenly words sent down from
the sky.
Apart from standard and template expressions, the letter
mentions "the rights of Armenians expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh
(Garabagh) and the importance of their return". Kamala Harris notes
in her letter that this is the only way to ensure stability in the
region and protect the dignity of the Armenian people.
I was not surprised when I read the letter. Because until this
one, she had made statements that are even more ridiculous in
pre-election campaigns, and at that moment, any illiterate American
citizen understood that she was illogical.
Kamala Harris may have studied at a well-known university and
observed the practices of those political professionals. However,
she has not been able to learn a simple term about the South
Caucasus. Even more so, many candidates like Harris have made
themselves a laughingstock with their absurd ideas. Apparently,
Kamala Harris does not understand politics as much as a donkey,
which is the symbol of the Democratic Party.
She sees peace and stability in the region in the return of
Armenians to Garabagh where they left themselves on their own
volition despite an offer from Azerbaijan to accept the
nationality. But she does not express a logical opinion about the
peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Kamala Harris believes that the occupation of Azerbaijani
territories for 30 years and the transformation of Garabagh into a
place of ruins means peace and stability in the region. This is not
as much as the donkey thinks. This means that even if Harris
deserved the claps of a group of Armenian separatists with her
illogical statement, she would not be a successful candidate for
the Democrats.
Sometimes I feel sorry for the entire American people when I see
what politicians like her think. Because the poor people are
constantly suffering because of the incompetence of brains like
Harris.
