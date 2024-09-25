Hezbollah launches medium-range surface-to-surface missile targeting Mossad HQ

(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it successfully launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon, targeting the headquarters of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. This action was framed by the group as a gesture of support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their resistance efforts. The missile, identified as the "Qader 1," was aimed specifically at the Mossad facilities located in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which Hezbollah accused of being responsible for assassinations and bombings involving communication devices.



In the lead-up to this missile launch, confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army had escalated significantly. The militant group commenced shelling military sites in northern Israel using a range of missiles, including the "Fadi 1," "Fadi 2," and "Fadi 3." Notably, this marked the first deployment of these particular missile types since October 8 of the previous year, indicating a new level of aggression and capabilities from Hezbollah.



The exchange of fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border has intensified in the context of the broader conflict that erupted between the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Israel in the Gaza Strip last October. This ongoing war has contributed to an atmosphere of heightened tension and hostility, affecting not only the immediate region but also the strategic calculations of both Hezbollah and Israel.



As the situation unfolds, the conflict risks further escalation, with both Hezbollah and the Israeli military engaging in reciprocal shelling. The launch of the "Qader 1" missile and the increased use of various missile systems underscore the deepening complexities of the current conflict, as regional dynamics continue to shift in response to the hostilities in Gaza and the broader geopolitical landscape.

