Intigral And DIAGNAL Partner To Deliver Stc Play Roadmap For The 2024 Esports World Cup And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DIAGNAL and Intigral delivers stc play roadmap

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DIAGNAL today announced an eSports development partnership with Intigral , the arm of stc Group, unveiling a suite of innovative features for stc play gaming platform. These new features were launched ahead of the inaugural Esports (EWC), held between 3rd July and 25th August 2024 in Riyadh, enabling stc to offer a dynamic and immersive gaming experience for the major event. This collaboration is an extension of Intigral and DIAGNAL's strategic partnership to support stc in transforming entertainment experiences in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.stc play is a comprehensive gaming platform that allows gamers to connect, compete, and participate in various tournaments. As the elite and founding partner of the EWC, stc Group hosted major EWC venues for esports matches, as well as community tournaments and fun activities for event participants. The company aimed to elevate the competitive gaming experience at the festival, and increase interaction and engagement through innovative features on stc play.Intigral and DIAGNAL collaborated to refresh and launch new stc play apps, with multiple language variants, and versions to cater to the popular device platforms in the market. The apps provide real-time updates on player standings, tournament results and predictions, delivering a seamless, all-in-one gaming experience. DIAGNAL integrated new features to amplify fan interaction, such as gameplay video sharing, and match prediction competition and prizes. A new in-app“Shop” offers tournament merchandise, stc products, gaming devices, and digital top up vouchers, for gamers to upgrade their gaming experience.The new stc play website and apps are currently available in Arabic and English, with additional features in development. To reach a wider audience in MENA, DIAGNAL and Intigral have rolled out apps for the most popular device platforms in the region, covering a wide range of iOS and Android devices.“The 2024 Esports World Cup marks a significant milestone in stc Group's efforts to revolutionise the esports industry in the MENA region,” said Bill Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Intigral.“The partnership with DIAGNAL aligns with our goal of delivering continuous innovation for the stc play platform.”“This collaboration extends our technology partnership with Intigral and stc Group into the global esports industry,” said Reuben Verghese, CEO of DIAGNAL.“We're thrilled to work on stc play with Intigral and look forward to rolling out new features for an app roadmap that will delight gamers in the region.”####################################################################About DIAGNAL:DIAGNAL is a global provider of media technology solutions and product development services to companies running premium video platforms. Our mission is to deliver awesome experiences for our customers and to continuously develop ourselves. We have a strong commitment to efficiency, trust and flexibility, and work with major media companies around the world, including Celestial Tiger Entertainment, Intigral, Optus Sport, Lounges, VertiCast, WRC Promoter and more.For more information, visitAbout IntigralIntigral is the Media and Advertising arm of stc Group, and MENA's leading provider of digital entertainment, sports, and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV and Dawri Plus.For more information, please visit

Mongchee Chang

DIAGNAL

+44 7517 437677

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.