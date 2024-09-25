Discover Your Lucky 7 Destinations: Turkish Airlines Launches New Campaign With Monthly Promotions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, has announced an exclusive flight offer for the UAE market. The 'Lucky 7' campaign invites travellers to discover a new corner of the world each month with incredible savings.



Every month until February 2025, seven new destinations will be revealed, each offering an AED 500 discount on one-way and return flights from Dubai. The campaign underscores Turkish Airlines' commitment to enhancing flight experiences with enticing offers for its guests that provide unmatched value.



Starting September, the airline will cover monthly discounts for destinations including Toronto, Dallas, Bari, Rize, Dalaman, Constanta, and Lisbon. The offer can be availed by adding the promo code SAVE500 at the payment section during checkout. The sales period is open until September 30th, 2024, and the travel period is open until September 1st, 2025.



Turkish Airlines also offers a range of services for flyers connecting via Istanbul Airport to explore the city during transit, including 'Stopover Istanbul' – enjoy a free hotel stay when connecting through Istanbul with a layover of 20 hours or more. Or, flyers can make the most of their layover with 'TourIstanbul,' which offers free guided tours of Istanbul's iconic landmarks for layovers between six and 24 hours.





