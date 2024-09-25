GPCA’s Inaugural Process Safety Conference Arrives in Saudi Arabia in October to Promote Process Safety Excellence in the Region

(MENAFN- GPCA) Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, 24 September 2024 – The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) inaugural Process Safety Conference, the first of its kind conference in the Arabian Gulf dedicated to process safety, will take place from 7-10 October 2024 at the King Abdullah Cultural Center, Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia to promote process safety knowledge sharing and collaboration across the region. Addressing the heightened focus on process safety within the chemical and petrochemical industry, the conference will be held under the theme “Enabling Process Safety Leadership: Enriching Knowledge and Catalyzing Commitment”.

Process Safety Management (PSM) emerged in the mid-20th century in response to several catastrophic incidents, chief among which was the Bhopal’s tragic disaster in India in 1984, which resulted in thousands of deaths, injuries and other devastating consequences. Today process safety is considered as the chemical industry's hallmark and license to operate, ensuring safe and sound industrial operations and safeguarding people, communities, and the environment against major incidents.

Over the last few decades, process safety incidents have led to devastating losses in human lives, environmental consequences and great financial cost. To elevate Environment, Health, Safety, and Security (EHS&S) standards across the region, GPCA launched the Gulf Process Safety Network (GPSN) in 2021. This year, the GPSN’s efforts will culminate in the GPCA’s inaugural Process Safety Conference, featuring a bespoke program, including two full-day technical workshops led by industry experts from the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) and SABIC in addition to the first of its kind “Process Safety by Frontlines” program on 7 October.







