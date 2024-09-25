Halcyon Debuts in the Middle East with New Anti-Ransomware Technologies at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE – 24 September 2024 – Halcyon, the first cybersecurity platform explicitly built to defeat ransomware, is making its debut in the Middle East today at GITEX 2024. As ransomware threats escalate globally, the Middle East has become a prime target, with cybercriminals increasingly exploiting regional organizations by holding critical systems ransom and threatening sensitive data. Halcyon’s Anti-Ransomware Platform, including a new Data Exfiltration Prevention (DXP) module, provides Middle Eastern businesses the resilience they need to adopt new technology at the speed of business without being derailed by concerns over ransomware.

With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, organizations in the Middle East are expanding their digital operations. This growth, however, is also increasing their vulnerable attack surface, giving criminals more opportunities for infiltration. The collateral damage from such attacks is driving up costs due to lost business, detection, escalation, and post-breach customer response, with operational downtime, loss of customers, and reputation damage topping the list of concerns.

At GITEX 2024, Halcyon will showcase its revolutionary Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform with added Data Exfiltration Prevention (DXP) module. With 80% of ransomware attacks now involving double extortion—where sensitive data is exfiltrated and used as leverage for ransom—the DXP module provides early detection of suspicious activity, defending against data exfiltration and extortion, and offering businesses true cyber resilience.

Key Features of the DXP Module:

• Identification of suspicious data movements associated with ransomware campaigns across all endpoints.

• Early warning that an attacker has made it past existing security controls.

• Zero customer configuration or tuning needed out of the box.

• Easy integration with modern EDRs for triage and investigation.



“Halcyon was built with a singular focus: defeating ransomware. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions, we’ve concentrated on this escalating threat, delivering unprecedented efficacy in stopping attacks before they happen,” said Ray Kafity, Vice President - Middle East Turkey and Africa (META) at Halcyon. “As data exfiltration becomes the tactic of choice for ransomware groups, our new DXP module offers businesses in the Middle East a multi-layered defense approach to detect and stop data theft before it causes irreparable damage. In a region where digital transformation is advancing rapidly, staying ahead of these threats is crucial for protecting both sensitive data and business continuity.”





MENAFN25092024004341011474ID1108712623