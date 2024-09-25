Moody’S Upgrades BRF’S Credit Rating On Strong Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's raised BRF's credit rating from Ba3 to Ba2, signaling a positive shift in the company's outlook and improved operational performance. This change marks a significant milestone for the Brazilian food processing giant.



BRF's consolidated EBITDA margins have reached their highest levels since 2019. Several factors have contributed to this impressive growth.



The company has benefited from falling grain prices and rising product prices in Brazil and export markets. These developments have bolstered BRF's financial position.



BRF is a leading Brazilian food company, specializing in the production and sale of poultry, pork, and processed food products worldwide.



The first half of 2024 brought new opportunities for BRF. The company secured 57 new licenses to access markets in the United Kingdom, United States, and Southeast Asia. This expansion has allowed BRF to increase its sales volumes and improve its product mix.







Moody's praised BRF's focus on operational efficiency. The company's strategy has supported higher production volumes and a more favorable product portfolio. These improvements have contributed to BRF's stronger financial performance.



BRF's liability management strategy has also impressed Moody's. The company has successfully reduced its liquidity risk, allowing it to concentrate on its core operations. This financial stability provides a solid foundation for future growth.

As of June 2024, BR reported a cash balance of R$11.5 ($2.1) billion. The company also has access to R$1.5 billion in credit lines. These resources cover BRF's debt repayments until 2030, significantly reducing refinancing risks.



BRF maintains its leadership position in processed foods in Brazil and global poultry exports. Moody's considers this market dominance a key strength for the company. The stable outlook reflects Moody's confidence in BRF's future performance.



Moody's expects BRF to maintain its prominent position in key markets over the next 12 to 18 months.



The company is likely to see reduced financial leverage and strong liquidity. These factors should enable BRF to generate positive cash flow and continue its upward trajectory.

