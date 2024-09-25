DMK Promoting Dynasty By Neglecting Youth: TN BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) Senior BJP leader A.N.S. Prasad has said that the DMK was only promoting one dynasty and neglecting the Tamil Nadu youth.

Prasad said this while reacting to reports that Chief K's son Udhayanidhi Stalin was likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

In a statement late Tuesday night, the BJP leader said that the Stalin government's planned cabinet reshuffle "is a mere deception and prioritising leaders' interests over Tamil Nadu's welfare".

The BJP leader said this after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin while speaking to persons on the sidelines of an event at his Assembly constituency, Kalathur, on Tuesday, for the first time mentioned a shuffle in his cabinet.

Speculations have been going on for some time over the elevation of the state Sports Development and Youth Affairs Minister and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Chief Minister said, "There would be no disappointments, there would be the change,” when he was specifically asked about the reshuffle with specific reference to Udhayanidhi.

ANS Prasad in the statement said that the Chief Minister's decision to favour his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister has sparked controversy.

He said that Udhayanidhi's rise to prominence is largely attributed to his family legacy, being the grandson of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and son of the current Chief Minister.

The BJP leader charged,“Critics argue that Udhayanidhi's elevation undermines the party's democratic values and overlooks more deserving candidates. The Chief Minister should focus on uplifting all Tamil Nadu families, not just his own.“

Prasad said that the state's youth were suffering due to DMK's false promises, corruption, and anti-people policies.

He added that the Chief Minister's enthusiasm for his son Udhayanidhi Stalin's growth in the sports department raises questions.

The BJP state spokesperson said,“Why doesn't he show equal concern for Tamil Nadu's development and people's welfare? Every parent desires their child's success, but shouldn't the Chief Minister prioritize all Tamil Nadu children's growth?“

ANS Prasad said that the DMK's family-dominated politics and the Chief Minister's monarchic style of succession are a major subject of concern for the people of the state

The BJP leader said that the Chief Minister dreams of making Udhayanidhi Stalin the Deputy Chief Minister, but he was not concerned about the aspirations of other Tamil Nadu families.

Prasad in the statement said,“Don't they have the right to expect their children's success? The state's youth are neglected due to DMK's false promises, corruption, and anti-people policies."

He said that instead of addressing the burning issues raised above, the Chief Minister prioritizes his son's political rise. The BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson asked,“Is it fair for only the Chief Minister's family to thrive while others struggle? Tamil Nadu's people deserve better."

He also said that the DMK government has failed to prioritize the welfare of Tamil Nadu's citizens, catering to party leaders and cronies instead. Prasad said,“In contrast, the BJP-led alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises clean governance, prioritizing Tamil Nadu's welfare.” He also called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise their right to vote wisely in the 2026 Assembly elections.