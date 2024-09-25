عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Bayramov Informs His Estonian Counterpart On Baku-Iravan Normalisation

Azerbaijan's Bayramov Informs His Estonian Counterpart On Baku-Iravan Normalisation


9/25/2024 12:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhkna within the framework of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the diplomats emphasized the importance of high-level mutual visits and continuous Political dialogue to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Tsakhkna about prospects and challenges related to the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

MENAFN25092024000195011045ID1108712067


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search