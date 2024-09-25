Azerbaijan's Bayramov Informs His Estonian Counterpart On Baku-Iravan Normalisation
9/25/2024 12:16:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his
Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhkna within the framework of the
high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly,
Azernews reports, citing the ministry.
During the meeting, the diplomats emphasized the importance of
high-level mutual visits and continuous Political dialogue to
deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Estonian Minister of
Foreign Affairs Tsakhkna about prospects and challenges related to
the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.
