Artists Working Together 'For The Children Of Gaza'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, in collaboration with Qatar Charity (QC), has announced its latest humanitarian initiative: the group art exhibition“For the Children of Gaza”.

Aimed at raising awareness and funds for children affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the opens Wednesday at Bin Jelmood House, one of the most iconic cultural venues in Msheireb Museums in Doha.

The exhibition, open to the public until October 19, builds upon Msheireb's commitment to using art to push for social change.

It represents a continuation of the impactful message delivered by“Echo of Lost Innocence”, which recently garnered international attention with its powerful message.

Admission to“For the Children of Gaza” art exhibition is free.

In a press statement, Msheireb Museums general manager Abdulla al-Naama expressed the institution's ongoing commitment.

“This exhibition speaks to the role of art in transforming lives and elevating important global causes,” he said.“We are humbled to have the chance to convene a group of extraordinary artists whose work reflects the beauty of human creativity and brings to the forefront the ongoing struggle faced by Gaza's children.”

Curated by artist Bachir Mohamad, the exhibition centres around 100 sculptures from the“Echo of Lost Innocence” installation, depicting the impact of war on children while symbolising hope, resilience, and survival.

These pieces will be displayed alongside works from 54 local and international artists who have united to support the children of Gaza.

Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, the chief executive's assistant for the resources development and communication sector at the QC, highlighted the importance of the collaboration.

“The partnership between Msheireb Museums and Qatar Charity, alongside the artists involved, brings creativity and compassion together for a noble cause,” he said.“This exhibition is helping generate much-needed funds and raise global awareness about the urgent need to support Gaza's children.”

The exhibition features contributions from prominent figures such as Yousef Ahmad, Wafika Sultan, and Mohammed Alhamadi from Qatar, as well as international talents including Hassan Manasrah and Kholoud Kassab from Palestine, Mala Waseem from Pakistan, Farjana Salahuddin from Bangladesh, and Dana Said from Syria.

Each artist donated a piece from their body of work, turning this exhibition into a truly collective call to action.

Some of the participating artists shared their perspectives on the exhibition's significance.

“Art has the power to convey emotions and truths that words cannot,” Ahmad said.“Through this exhibition, we have the chance to bring light to the dark realities faced by Gaza's children and support their right to a better future.”

“Contributing to this noble cause is an honour,” Alhamadi said.“Through my work, I hope to share the message of hope, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of children everywhere.”

“Art can be a force for good. In this exhibition, we not only showcase our work but also stand in solidarity with the children of Gaza, calling for compassion and action,” Sultan stated.

“My art is a reflection of the pain and suffering my people have endured, but also a celebration of their strength,” Manasrah explained.“I hope this exhibition will inspire others to support our children and give them hope for a brighter future.”

“The children of Gaza are the real heroes,” Salahuddin said.“Through this exhibition, we hope to tell their stories and remind the world of its responsibility to protect them.”

By partnering with the QC, Msheireb Museums ensures that all funds raised from the exhibition will directly benefit initiatives aimed at providing education, healthcare, and psychological support to children living in conflict zones.

This spirit of collaboration extends to the partners and sponsors supporting the exhibition, including Msheireb Properties, Msheireb Downtown Doha, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Home Grown, Sogha from Msheireb, Baker's Bites, The Local Context, Bluribbon Design Atelier, almarkhiya Gallery, and iPrint.

