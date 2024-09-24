(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At WindEnergy Hamburg, CRRC Corporation

Limited ("CRRC", SHA: 601766), a leading Chinese wind power solutions supplier, unveils its latest advancements in wind turbine groups (WTGs), management for wind power components, and integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage systems. These developments underscore CRRC's commitment to creating a sustainable, low-carbon future through comprehensive, integrated, and technologically advanced solutions that span the entire in the sector. At Booth 241 in Hall B7 of the Hamburg Messe und Congress, CRRC presents its latest innovations in wind power and engages in discussions with global counterparts on the sector's evolving landscape.

CRRC Showcases its Latest Wind Power Solutions at WindEnergy Hamburg 2024.

Creating and Building a Comprehensive Supply Chain Ecosystem

CRRC utilizes its expertise in rail transit to establish a robust equipment industrial chain centered on complete wind turbines. The chain includes key components such as generators, blades, tower barrels, converters, gearboxes, and transformers, generating annual sales exceeding 30 billion yuan.

The company's flagship complete wind turbines cater to diverse power ratings, spanning 1.5 MW to 12 MW for onshore and 8 MW to 20 MW for offshore applications. With 20 manufacturing facilities, CRRC has equipped more than 260 wind farms worldwide, boasting a total installed capacity of over 13,000 units.

CRRC's wind turbine blades, suitable for both onshore and offshore use, have a cumulative global supply exceeding 22,000 sets, securing a top-three market share worldwide.

The company has developed five major technological platforms for wind generators, including double-fed, squirrel cage, permanent magnet direct drive (PMDD), permanent magnet semi-direct drive (PMSDD), and permanent magnet transmission system (PMTS), with power ratings ranging from 600kW to 25 MW. CRRC has supplied over 200 GW of various wind turbine types to more than 2,100 wind farms globally, in 2023, the market share ranked first in the world.

High-end Intelligence Driven by Systems

Product Diversity:

CRRC leads with diverse technologies, including high-precision wind power forecasting, energy guidance platforms, super-high towers, "one machine, one storage", cloud-edge-end collaboration PHM, digital twins for wind turbines, blade de-icing, wind-solar-energy storage coupling, and integrated energy management systems. CRRC offers customized designs tailored to various geographical and climatic conditions, providing full life cycle system solutions for wind farms.

Intelligent O&M: CRRC unveils its smart wind farm and health management solutions at the event. Its remote centralized monitoring system enables anytime, anywhere monitoring of wind turbine conditions. The health management system, equipped with fault diagnosis and early warning models, conducts real-time checkups. The integrated intelligent service platform, based on cloud-edge-end collaboration, along with the unattended operation technology, offering a comprehensive intelligent O&M package for the entire lifecycle.

Premium Quality: At the exhibition, CRRC launches a new 20 MW floating offshore WTG. With a 260-meter rotor diameter, a maximum blade tip height of 320 meters, and a 53,000-square-meter swept area (equivalent to seven standard football fields), it generates 40kWh of electricity per rotation at full load wind speed, making it an optimal solution for deep-water offshore wind resource development.

"CRRC has pioneered transformation across the sector with multiple world-leading innovations in recent years, including the world's largest floating WTG, the tallest onshore wind tower barrel, and the most powerful 25 MW permanent magnet semi-direct drive wind generator, showcasing our technical expertise across the global wind power industry," commented a responsible person of CRRC.

Pursuing Green Development, Leading Low-carbon Solutions

At the event, CRRC unveils its integrated wind-solar-hydrogen-storage solution, seamlessly incorporating multiple energy sources, including wind, solar, hydropower, and hydrogen, to optimize energy utilization. The solution boasts a technological and industrial chain advantage, spanning the entire spectrum of clean electricity from generation, transmission and distribution to consumption. It strives to establish a green, low-carbon, and sustainable energy ecosystem that encompasses energy acquisition, storage, and application, providing partners with comprehensive, all-encompassing, and full-process system solutions.

Looking to the future, CRRC is dedicated to advancing innovation in sustainable and low-carbon technologies, contributing to global environmental efforts. In collaboration with its partners, the company is actively working toward a more sustainable world, setting ambitious goals to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035 and across its entire value chain by 2050.

