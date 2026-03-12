Cryptio Lands $45M In Funding As Institutions Move On-Chain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cryptio, a Paris-based platform focused on regulated digital-asset accounting and data reconciliation, has closed a $45 million Series B round, underscoring a widening appetite among institutions for tools that translate blockchain activity into familiar accounting records. The financing was led by BlackFin Capital Partners and Sentinel Global, with participation from 1kx, BlueYard Capital, Alven and Ledger Cathay Capital among others. Cryptio positions itself as the connective tissue between on-chain activity and traditional financial reporting, audits and compliance workflows, offering software that reconciles activity across wallets, custodians and exchanges into conventional ledgers. In a period of accelerating tokenization and new asset classes, such infrastructure can be decisive for banks, asset managers and fintechs seeking to scale securely.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The funding round signals continued willingness among traditional investors to back specialized infrastructure for on-chain assets, potentially unlocking further capital flows into tokenized finance.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Buy. The round underscores a structural shift toward institutional-grade tooling for crypto-enabled assets, a trend likely to widen as tokenization activities mature.

Market context: The funding aligns with a broader push by traditional finance into tokenization and regulated crypto markets, where firms seek auditable systems that bridge on-chain data with conventional financial controls. As major banks and asset managers back tokenization networks and tools, the ecosystem is increasingly anchored by infrastructure providers that can scale governance, compliance and reporting alongside new asset classes.

Why it matters

The rise of tokenized assets has moved beyond a niche experiment to a form of finance that interacts with mainstream accounting and regulatory regimes. Cryptio's value proposition centers on turning the frictions of reconciling on-chain activity into familiar, auditable records. By translating blockchain events into balanced ledgers, the platform enables clients to produce reliable financial statements, support audits and meet regulatory requirements without manual, error-prone reconciliation processes. The company's current client roster reads like a who's who of crypto-native and traditional finance players-Circle, Gemini, Securitize and SG-Forge-demonstrating demand across a spectrum of use cases from custody to token issuance and asset servicing.

The momentum around tokenized finance is only growing. Tokenization networks and governance bodies have gained traction as banks and asset managers explore how to extend traditional market activities to blockchain rails. The Canton Foundation, a consortium-backed initiative focused on regulated markets, has drawn backing from HSBC, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs, highlighting how large incumbents view tokenized infrastructure as essential to risk controls and governance. In parallel, State Street's January rollout of a crypto tokenization tool illustrates a tangible move by a major custodian to enable clients to create tokenized money-market funds, exchange-traded funds and tokenized deposits-an evolution that expands the practical use cases for tokenized assets while increasing the demand for reliable accounting tooling.

Industry data suggest a meaningful market for tokenized real-world assets, excluding stablecoins, with estimates topping $26 billion in value. Much of this demand is driven by private-credit and U.S. Treasurys-backed funds, with tokenized money-market funds emerging as a fast-growing subsegment. In this context, the need for robust reconciliation, data integrity and reporting frameworks becomes more acute. As tokenized securities and asset-backed arrangements proliferate, institutions require platforms that can maintain transparency, support regulatory reporting and provide an auditable trail for external audits and internal risk management.

Executives from investment and technology houses stress that digital assets are being embedded into regulated markets, calling for infrastructure that meets institutional standards. Sidra Pervez, senior vice president at tokenization specialist Securitize, has emphasized that maintaining accurate financial records across capital markets will become increasingly important as traditional finance expands into tokenized securities. Equally, Loic Fonteneau, managing director at BlackFin Capital Partners, notes that the integration of digital assets into regulated markets will demand what he calls“institutional-grade infrastructure” to support accounting, reporting and lending tied to tokenized assets. The confluence of these viewpoints reflects a sector-wide shift toward interoperability between on-chain activity and conventional governance, risk and compliance practices.

Cryptio's client expansion and adoption across regulated markets, including new deployments with existing enterprise customers. Updates from the Canton Foundation and Canton Network governance as more financial institutions participate in regulated tokenization ecosystems. State Street's tokenization platform rollout and its uptake by clients seeking tokenized money-market funds and deposits. Data on tokenized asset volumes from market trackers such as RWA to gauge growth trajectories in real-world asset tokenization. Regulatory developments affecting tokenized securities and reporting standards that could affect the demand for reconciliation and accounting infrastructure.

Cryptio's Series B announcement and investor roster (BlackFin Capital Partners, Sentinel Global, 1kx, BlueYard, Alven, Ledger Cathay Capital). Commentary from Sidra Pervez of Securitize on the importance of accurate cross-market financial records. Remarks by Loic Fonteneau of BlackFin Capital Partners on the institutional embedding of digital assets in regulated markets. Backers of the Canton Foundation (HSBC, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs) and coverage of the Canton Network for regulated financial markets. State Street's January tokenization platform rollout for tokenized money-market funds, ETFs and deposits. Market data from RWA indicating the value and growth of tokenized real-world assets outside of stablecoins.

What to watch nextSources & verificationInstitutional momentum reshapes crypto accounting infrastructure

Cryptio's Series B signals more than capital inflows; it reflects a broader validation of the infrastructure needed to manage regulated digital assets at scale. By translating on-chain events into conventional accounting entries, the company aims to reduce the friction that has long separated crypto activity from traditional financial reporting. The platform's ability to reconcile across multiple on-chain and off-chain venues addresses a core pain point for enterprises navigating complex custody arrangements, multiple exchanges and disparate governance frameworks. With more than 400 enterprise clients and trillions of dollars in on-chain transaction volume processed, Cryptio is positioning itself at the center of a growing ecosystem where tokenization, compliance and reporting converge.

The alignment between traditional finance and crypto-native activity is not incidental. It is being reinforced by major financial institutions' participation in tokenization initiatives and the rollouts of institutional-grade tools to handle tokenized assets. The convergence is creating a demand curve for robust accounting and reporting layers that can withstand regulatory scrutiny while enabling the efficiency gains promised by blockchain-based finance. In this context, Cryptio's growth-alongside other players like Lukka, TaxBit, Bitwave and CoinLedger-points to a developing market for specialized software that makes crypto activity auditable, transparent and comparable to conventional financial data.

As tokenization becomes a more common mechanism for issuing and servicing assets, the need for accuracy, traceability and interoperability grows. For investors and builders, the trajectory suggests new opportunities in data platforms, interoperability standards and governance-enabled finance that can unlock institutional participation in digital assets while preserving the safeguards and controls valued in regulated markets.

