Indosec 2024 Kicks Off In A Grand Style With Top Cybersecurity Icons At The Forefront

IndoSec 2024 launched on Sept 24 in Jakarta, featuring key speakers, expert panels, and top cybersecurity solutions. Day 2 promises awards and a gala dinner.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia's highly regarded cybersecurity event, IndoSec 2024 witnessed a spectacular start on Day 1 on 24 September at the lavish venue – Jakarta Center. The event bore a stark resemblance to the top-tier corporate events from around the world and in many ways even surpassed its counterparThe inauguration got everyone on their feet and was an event in itself as the Acting Deputy for Cyber & Crypto Security Strategy and Policy from National Cyber & Crypto Agency (BSSN), R. Tjahjo Khurniawan, S.T., M.Si., Rajmatha Devi (Head of PDP Implementation Control Team, Ministry of Communications and Informatics (KOMINFO)) and Mochammad Saputra (Kapolres Pringsewu, Indonesia National Police) graced the stage and set the platform in motion. There were accompanied by Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO & Co-founder of the organizing body – Tradepass.What followed was even more remarkable and emerged as one of the most inspiring opening speeches, given by none other than R. Tjahjo Khurniawan, S.T., M.Si. While the platform had a very grand appeal right from the outset, it also had the heavy participation from diverse sectors.The massive congregation at the event comprised a long list of pre-qualified experts including but not limited to the leading C-suite professionals, policy makers, renowned experts, most senior executives, government officials and a lot more.Thought leaders from myriad public and private organisations participated at the conference and took the industry's learning curve to the next level. Some of these organizations included National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), Ministry of Communications and Informatics (KOMINFO), Indonesia National Police, Mastercard, Kaspersky, Sophos and many others.To bring out the most relevant insights from the conference, the knowledge sessions were divided into three categories – keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats. If this wasn't enough, the cutting-edge display of cybersecurity solutions at the exhibition hall kept the attendees on their toes as they kept flocking from one booth to another whilst evaluating the most ideal solutions for their firms.Powering an advanced showcase of solutions were companies that're literally seen as the image of cybersecurity and advanced technologies. Some of these stellar names included, SentinelOne, BytePlus, Sophos, Cloudflare, ManageEngine, Indosat Business, Mastercard, Google Cloud Security, SOCRadar, SonicWall, D'Crypt, Ping Identity, KnowBe4, Fastly, Kaspersky, Sangfor Technologies, ExtraHop, Orca Security, HashiCorp, AppSealing, Quad Miners, Proofpoint, Brandefense, Bitdefender, Fasoo, CDNetworks, SANS, YesWeHack, TEHTRIS, Vectra AI, Westcon, BeyondTrust, Barracuda, Doctor Web, Fortra, Versa, ACA Pacific, Energy Logserver, Synology, AKO Labs, Picus, TechSolution, Sygnia, Devo Technology, PT. Itrust Data Teknologi, Entrust, Scalefusion, Keysight, Lintasarta, Zerto, Appknox, Raditya Mulia Lestari (RML), Invicti, XAPIENS, i-Sprint, Promon and others.While Day 1 successfully facilitated the coming together of stakeholders from diverse sectors and brought them closer to the latest cybersecurity developments, Day 2 is anticipated to be way grander in every sense of the word. Day 2 that is 25 September will also declare the archipelago's best minds from the industry and the winners of the most coveted titles at“IndoSec Awards 2024”.The event will also celebrate the commendable efforts of the cybersecurity industry through an extravagant“Gala Dinner” right after the award show.Meanwhile, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass expressed his contentment with Day 1,“We're really satisfied with how Day 1 panned out and Tradepass is really grateful to all the participating members. Let us assure you that Day 2 is going to be nothing short of being epic. Exciting lucky draw, electrifying performance, insightful sessions, engaging products showcase, exiting awards and lavish gala dinner, Day 2 will present many incredible moments for everyone to connect, network and have a good time. See you tomorrow.”For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead...+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

