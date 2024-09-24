Harini Amarasuriya Sworn In As New Sri Lankan Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Sept 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – Harini Amarasuriya, a member of parliament from the National People's Power (NPP), was sworn in as the new Sri Lankan prime minister, yesterday, a day after Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as the ninth executive president of the country.

Amarasuriya was sworn in before Dissanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, becoming the third female prime in Sri Lankan history.

She also took oaths as the minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science and Technology, Health, and Investments, said reports by local media.

NPP Secretary, Nihal Abeysinghe, said that, all members of the cabinet have been sworn in yesterday evening, adding that, the cabinet of ministers will be limited to four, including the president.

Dinesh Gunawardena resigned as prime minister on Monday, following Dissanayake's election as the country's new president.– NNN-XINHUA