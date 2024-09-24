Introducing All Pro Dogs' Innovative System For Installing Dog Doors In Solid Glass Panes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Collins, Colorado -

All Pro Dogs, Colorado's premier provider of professional pet door installation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking system for seamlessly installing dog doors in solid glass panes. This cutting-edge solution offers both functionality and style, transforming how pet owners enhance their homes.

For those considering installing a pet door, All Pro Dogs is the ideal place to start. Serving clients across Colorado-from Fort Collins to Denver, Boulder, and beyond-their expertise ensures a hassle-free installation experience. Pet doors provide numerous benefits, including giving a pet the freedom to go outside whenever they need, which reduces the risk of indoor accidents and allows them to seek shelter from the weather.

They also increase energy efficiency. By eliminating the need to open main or sliding glass doors, pet doors help conserve winter heat and cool summer air, improving home's energy efficiency. All Pro Dogs' system for installing a dog door into a sliding glass door involves making a new pane of glass with the pet door in it. At installation, they remove the current pane and install the new one, so one can keep the original panel to swap back if needed in the future (if one moves or no longer needs the pet door in the slider).

Adam Volz, owner of All Pro Dogs, commented on the new system: "We are excited to introduce a solution that not only addresses the practical needs of pet owners but also adds a touch of sophistication to their homes. Our new system for installing dog doors in solid glass panes reflects our commitment to innovation and quality, providing pets with the freedom to explore while seamlessly integrating with the beauty of your home."

All Pro Dogs specializes in quick, budget-friendly installation services, ensuring that pet owners don't have to worry about long, inconvenient visits. The company also provides a satisfaction guarantee with every installation.

The Hale Pet DoorTM is available in a variety of sizes and options, accommodating pets of all sizes-from small cats to large dogs like Mastiffs. With 12 standard sizes and custom options available, Hale Pet Doors provide flexibility to meet any pet's needs. The product comes in four frame colors-white, silver, bronze, and black-ensuring seamless integration into any home design.

Hale Pet Doors are known for their durability, featuring an aluminum frame with steel-reinforced corners, nylon weather stripping, and a marine-grade polymer cover. Whether installed in a door, wall, or screen, these pet doors are built to last. Additionally, Hale Pet Doors come equipped with an impact-resistant security cover and a steel deadbolt lock, providing added security while maintaining energy efficiency year-round.

For homeowners looking to install a pet door in glass, the Hale Pet DoorTM is specifically designed for sliding glass doors and French door applications. This service requires professional installation, and All Pro Dogs is ready to assist customers in Fort Collins and beyond.

In addition to Hale Pet Doors, All Pro Dogs offers PlexiDor® Performance Pet Doors, which are made with shatter-resistant, see-through, self-closing panels. Known for their energy efficiency and secure locking features, PlexiDor® pet doors can be installed on a variety of doors, including wood, steel, and fiberglass. Available in sizes ranging from medium to extra-large, PlexiDor® pet doors cater to dogs up to 220 lbs. An electronic pet door option is also available, which operates based on a tag on the pet's collar- allowing only those with the tag to utilize the door (a great option if wildlife entry is a concern).

PlexiDor® offers a 90-day money-back guarantee and a 10-year limited residential warranty, ensuring peace of mind for pet owners. Every pet door installation includes a lock, key, and steel security plate to safeguard homes from unwanted intruders. The energy-efficient design also helps maintain indoor temperatures, making it ideal for extreme climates.

For glass installations, the **PlexiDor® Glass Conversion Pet Door** is the top choice for mounting in sliding patio doors, French doors, and windows. This model allows the door or window to lock and latch securely, providing full access to the space without compromising energy efficiency.

All Pro Dogs also offers Endura Flap® Pet Doors, known for their durability, weather resistance, and energy efficiency, and consumer-friendly pricing. These USA-made pet doors come with a Lifetime Warranty and are available in single or double flap options. Endura Flap® doors are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, tested to hold up against winds of up to 50 mph. The environmentally friendly polyolefin flaps, paired with the aluminum frame, ensure long-lasting performance.

The Endura Flap® pet doors are available in four sizes and can accommodate pets of various sizes. They are particularly recommended for homes in regions with extreme climates, as their magnetic seal provides added insulation. For added security, each door comes with a locking cover.

All Pro Dogs serves communities across Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Southern Wyoming. For more information on pet door installations, hidden fences, training, boarding, and grooming services, contact All Pro Dogs.

