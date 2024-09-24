Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Blackrock Chief In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Company Larry Fink on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir to Fink and desire to boost major companies' presence in Kuwait.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed some investment and economic topics, and sharing the latest global developments, in addition to means of enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah attended the meeting. (end)

