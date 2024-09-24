The Hair Masks Market Is Projected To Grow By USD 86.9 Million (2024-2028), With AI Driving Premiumization Through High-Quality Products - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global hair masks market size is estimated to grow by USD 86.9 million from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hair masks market 2024-2028

Hair Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 86.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., OUAI Hair Care, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The global hair masks market has experienced significant shifts in consumer preferences over the past five years. With growing awareness about the potential harm caused by inorganic and synthetic hair care products, including hair masks, consumers are increasingly opting for organic alternatives. Although these products may take longer to show results and are typically more expensive, they offer numerous benefits for hair health. Organic hair masks, made with natural ingredients such as olive oil, egg, avocado, coconut oil, aloe vera, banana, and others, deeply moisturize and nourish hair, making it softer, shinier, and thicker. These ingredients repair damaged hair and provide long-term benefits. As more consumers turn to organic hair care solutions, the global hair masks market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.



The Hair Mask market is experiencing significant growth due to changing lifestyles and increasing awareness about hair care. Allergic reactions to common hair care ingredients like parabens, synthetic colors, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and triclosan have led many consumers to seek natural alternatives. Hair mask sales are dominating application niches as they offer benefits for hair growth, texture, density, and damage repair. Hair care brands are responding with product approvals and technological innovations. For instance, some brands are launching paraben-free, sulfate-free, and color-safe hair masks. Nature-inspired ingredients and fragrances are also gaining popularity. Hair masks are not just for home use; they are also being offered in salons, by haircare professionals, and in franchisee stores and specialty stores. With rising pollution levels, hair masks are becoming essential for protecting hair from damage caused by harsh shampoos, chemical treatments, and heating tools like hair straighteners and curlers. The demand for hair masks is increasing, fueled by beauty tutorials and social media influencers. Dandruff and scalp irritation are common issues addressed by hair masks. Overall, the Hair Mask market is a growing segment in the Cosmetic industry.



Market

Challenges



Segment Overview



This hair masks market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Professional 2.2 Individual



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline distribution channel, comprising retail formats such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, dominates the hair masks market, accounting for 81.70% of the total revenue in 2020. Specialty stores, particularly beauty and personal care retailers, are the largest revenue generators due to their growing popularity. Manufacturers invest heavily in marketing, advertising, and promotion activities in these stores to increase product and brand visibility. The Body Shop and Ulta Beauty are notable examples of such retailers. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs are other significant contributors to the market's sales growth due to business expansion and an increase in their numbers. Consumers prefer these retail formats for attractive discounts and schemes. Drugstores/pharmacies are also gaining popularity for hair masks due to consumer trust in their product quality, efficacy, safety, and standards. Walgreen Co. Is a notable drugstore chain selling hair masks in the US. Salons and spas are vital marketing stations for premium hair mask brands, driving sales and consumption growth. Walmart Stores, Carrefour, Aldi Stores, Target Corp., and Sam's Club are some key retailers operating through these channels.

Research Analysis

The Hair Masks Market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing concerns over pollution levels and the resulting damage to hair. Hair masks have become a popular choice for both men and women seeking to address various hair concerns such as hair growth, texture, density, damage, and scalp irritation. Harsh shampoos, chemical treatments, and heating tools like hair straighteners can cause damage and dryness, leading to the use of restorative hair masks. These masks come in various forms, including moisturizing, hydrating, and repairing, catering to different hair types such as dry, damaged, and frizzy. However, it is essential to be aware of potential allergens like parabens, synthetic colors, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate, which may cause allergic reactions in some individuals. Millennials, in particular, are driving the demand for natural and organic hair care products, including hair masks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Application



Professional

Individual

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

