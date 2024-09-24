Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 24, 2024, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 158 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2024, to owners of record on October 8, 2024.



About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

