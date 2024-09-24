Siro And 1 & Fund Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing a Partnership in Home Improvement Finance and Sales Training

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1 & Fund® and Siro have announced a partnership to provide industry-leading training on using financing to close more home improvement sales. Through a series of upcoming podcasts and webinars, the companies will share their strategies, secrets and tips on closing more – and larger – sales at the kitchen table.

“We are excited to partner with Siro in providing high-quality training materials for the home improvement industry,” stated Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund.“They have an amazing technology platform that provides actionable feedback to sales teams and sales managers.”

Added Joseph Jordan, Co-Founder of Siro,“1 & Fund has deep industry knowledge and a premier finance platform. The data they have can help us to provide some of the best training in the industry.”

About 1 & Fund®

1 & Fund® is a home improvement finance company founded by industry experts who have a passion for helping contractors grow their business with home improvement financing. By combining its exclusive 1LOOKTM multi-lender finance platform with proprietary sales training and support, 1 & Fund® provides home improvement contractors with the ability to use financing as a strategic tool to close more deals, increase selling prices, and drive profitability. Learn more at .

About Siro

Siro is revolutionizing the way contractors excel in sales by putting world-class coaching directly in the hands of every sales rep. Our technology empowers reps to sell smarter and more effectively by giving them instant access to best practices from their peers and personalized coaching insights. Siro's core vision is to unlock a world where field sales becomes the most accessible path to financial freedom for reps everywhere. By leveraging Siro's proprietary AI capabilities, sales reps are equipped with the tools they need to succeed with proven sales methodologies, boost their average ticket size, improve closing rates, and enhance NSLI-all while managers can be confident that their teams are supported with the best coaching available. Email ... to learn more today.

