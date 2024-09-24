Olive Grey And Company Achieves Major Milestone: From Humble Beginnings To A Half Million-Dollar Gift Box Enterprise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warm up the season with the "Warm Winter Sips" gift box featuring a Taciacia coffee mug, Tea with Tae chai tea, dried orange slices, a and wood scoop, and almond biscotti. A perfect blend of flavors and elegance for cozy moments and holiday celebrations.

oast to special moments with the "Bubbly Cheers Gift Box." Includes a hammered champagne bronze flute, cocktail cubes, Moscow mule syrup, caramel popcorn, crispy orange slices, and flavored toothpicks. A sophisticated gift for celebrating in style.

Founder Michell Ratcliffe Turns Family Talents into a Corporate Gifting Success Story

- Albert Schweitzer, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Olive Grey and Company is celebrating a remarkable achievement, transforming from a small family business into a thriving gift box enterprise in just one year. Founded by first-generation Caribbean entrepreneur Michell Ratcliffe, OliveGiftco, an Olive Grey and Company branch, has quickly become a preferred gifting solution for prestigious corporate clients.“Our gift boxes are more than just items; they express love, care, and recognition,” says Michell Ratcliffe. After opening its Crofton, Maryland warehouse in November 2023, OliveGiftco has focused on quality and personalized service, quickly gaining clients' trust like Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Brigham and Women's Hospital.New Service Offering: Olive Grey and Company is launching an exclusive Holiday Catalog featuring ready-to-ship gift boxes for every occasion this holiday season. As a highlight, the new Olive Grey Kitchen Mini Wine Box offers a sophisticated blend of gourmet treats and premium wine. Early orders placed by November 15th receive a 15% discount.About Olive Grey and Company: Named after Michell's grandmother, Olive Grey, and Company stands on four pillars: OliveGiftco, Olive Grey Kitchen, Auntie for Life, and Boxing to Success. Each pillar reflects the company's dedication to excellence, authenticity, and community impact.

Michell Ratcliffe

Olive Grey and Company

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram



About the Owner Q&A

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.