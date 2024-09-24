New Animated Stop-Motion Film 'INVENTORS' Captures Teamwork With Sci-Fi Twist Streaming Sept 27, 2024 On Amazon Prime

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Young scientists discover that teamwork truly does make their dream work in the new family-friendly sci-fi animated stop-motion film, INVENTORS , available for streaming on Prime in the U.S. and U.K. beginning Friday, September 27, 2024.Leading the voice cast are skilled actors Eric Close (Nashville, American Sniper), Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day, The Lorax), Tony Todd (Candyman, The Rock) and medal winning combat fighter and action star JuJu Chan Szeto (Wu Assassins).The film marks the first stop-motion project from filmmaking team Chip Lane and Angelique Chase of First City Films. They wrote and produced together with Lane directing and Chase voicing a key character.INVENTORS kicks off as two teams have only three days to create an invention to save their beloved Invent-A-Con. When the only thing a bullheaded teen inventor cares about is winning, he risks losing more than just the contest. When a crisis hits, the teams discover they are stronger when working together as they overcome their power shortage and save one of their own. But who is really behind this competition...?To bring this stop-motion world to life, Lane built the miniature sets and lighting design, while Chase created all the 1/6th set pieces. Filming spanned over 18 months and proved to be complicated,“I really wanted the film to have a cinematic feel, so I wanted practical effects and shots like dolly moves,” Lane explains.“We had to learn how to do dolly moves for stop-motion, which is nothing like a regular dolly move. One shot took two weeks. We learned how to create smoke for film. Everything came with a huge learning curve. One set nearly caught on fire. But we have some awesome shots and practical effects including a slow motion of a tube melting.”For the soundtrack, the filmmakers turned to rising songwriter Regina Graham, who was inspired to write four original, kid-friendly, catchy, songs that are woven into the film. Looking to expand his portfolio into children's films, musician Rotem Hect composed the score highlighting the themes of the film.“There is a fun, heartwarming, reveal at the end. We think it will make audiences say: 'Wait. What?' They will want to go back and re-watch the film to look for the many 'small' details and clues that will makes sense the second time around,” Chase shares.This family-fun film is just the latest project from Lane and Chase together, having already produced two feature films and co-written six feature length scripts, including the multi-award winning A Smile Beneath.A Savannah, Georgia native, Lane has gained attention as both a filmmaker and working actor. His on-camera credits include the popular television shows Women of the Movement, Manhunt, Underground Railroad and the new Wonder Years. Behind the scenes, he has produced many independent films including Untouched, In Search of Liberty, Hank and Farmer and the Belle.Chase has emerged in the industry as an actress, assistant director, and writer. She has notably appeared in many films, including The Glorias, My Wife's Hidden Lover, and Blackbird. She has proven a sharp, organized, and well-respected 1st AD on many films, such as Time Boys II, Hank, and Farmer and the Belle.INVENTORS is available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the U.S. and U.K. beginning Friday, September 27, 2024. Visit Amazon to rent $3.99 or buy $6.99.For more about INVENTORS, visit: FirstCityFilms

Tammy Lynn

Spotlight PR Company

+1 310-867-1952

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.