Iranian President Pezeshkian To Visit Russia
Date
9/24/2024 3:11:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Russia in
late October, as announced by Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for
the Iranian government, during a press conference in Tehran on
September 24, Azernews reports.
During his visit, President Pezeshkian will participate in the
summit of BRICS member countries. Mohajerani also revealed that the
Iranian president is scheduled to meet with Russian President
Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.
She further noted that a document outlining strategic
cooperation between Iran and Russia is in the final stages of
drafting, stating, "The strategic partnership has already been
established within this framework."
BRICS, an intergovernmental organization formed in 2006,
currently includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa,
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Azerbaijan's
BRICS membership application is also endorsed by Russia. Notably,
Russia took over the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024.
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108710844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.