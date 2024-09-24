عربي


Iranian President Pezeshkian To Visit Russia

9/24/2024 3:11:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Russia in late October, as announced by Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian government, during a press conference in Tehran on September 24, Azernews reports.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian will participate in the summit of BRICS member countries. Mohajerani also revealed that the Iranian president is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

She further noted that a document outlining strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia is in the final stages of drafting, stating, "The strategic partnership has already been established within this framework."

BRICS, an intergovernmental organization formed in 2006, currently includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Azerbaijan's BRICS membership application is also endorsed by Russia. Notably, Russia took over the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024.

AzerNews

