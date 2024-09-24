Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan
Date
9/24/2024 3:11:44 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition
(ADEX) continues at the Baku expo Center, with significant
developments in military cooperation, Azernews
reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.
On September 24, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel-General
Zakir Hasanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Colonel-General
Ruslan Jaksilykov, who was in Baku to participate in the
exhibition. The two officials discussed the current state and
future prospects of military cooperation between their nations and
exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
The meeting concluded with the signing of a bilateral military
cooperation plan for 2025 between the defense ministries of
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Additionally, a memorandum was signed
between the National Defense universities of the two countries,
marking a significant step forward in strengthening military
ties.
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108710837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.