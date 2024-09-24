عربي


Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan

9/24/2024 3:11:44 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) continues at the Baku expo Center, with significant developments in military cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

On September 24, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, met with his Kazakh counterpart, Colonel-General Ruslan Jaksilykov, who was in Baku to participate in the exhibition. The two officials discussed the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between their nations and exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2025 between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Additionally, a memorandum was signed between the National Defense universities of the two countries, marking a significant step forward in strengthening military ties.

AzerNews

