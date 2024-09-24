GESKE German Beauty Tech Enters Mainstream U.S. Retail Market With Walgreens Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New GESKE German Beauty Tech products will launch at Walgreens stores and in the U.S. this fall

GESKE German Beauty Tech , a global brand focused on merging German engineering with proven skincare expertise driven by advanced AI technology, announced its expansion into Walgreens, the second-largest retail pharmacy chain in the United States. The launch of the brand at Walgreens will include seven product SKUs across 2,340 Walgreens stores and online across the U.S.

GESKE German Beauty Tech is dedicated to crafting accessible, app-guided multifunctional devices and products. These tools help users curate personalized skincare routines catered to their skin's needs, using 150 known and clinically proven technologies, including oxygen infusion, lasers, RF-heated wavelengths, full-spectrum LED lights, and targeted ultrasound penetration.

This growth will meet consumers and affordable beauty enthusiasts at their favorite drugstore retailer nationwide to provide innovative skincare technology solutions at an accessible price point, without compromising quality.

"We are thrilled to partner with drugstore retail leader Walgreens to provide accessible skincare products to consumers nationwide," said Ivan Contreras, President at GESKE German Beauty Tech. "GESKE's wide variety of products are a seamless entry point for those interested in upgrading their skincare routines, without a hefty price tag, making Walgreens the perfect retail partner to help consumers discover new solutions where they are already shopping."

The assortment that will initially launch at Walgreens starts at $7.95 and includes:



Hello Kitty Sonic Facial Brush | 4 in 1 ($39.95): Skin-firming and relaxing anti-aging massage facial brush.

Sonic Facial Brush | 5 in 1 ($29.95): Cleaning facial brush and massager that deep cleans pores.

Sonic Thermo Facial Brush | 6 in 1 ($49.95): Heated cleansing facial brush and massager that deep cleans pores.

Warm & Cool Eye Energizer | 6 in 1 ($59.95): Brightens undereye area with advanced heating and cooling technologies.

Sonic Facial Roller | 4 in 1 ($39.95): Relieves muscle tension, smooths, and firms skin in seconds.

MicroNeedle Face Roller | 9 in 1 ($59.95): Designed with rose quartz and cooling technology to stimulate skin cells and healthy rejuvenation. MicroNeedle Roller Head Replacement ($7.95): Replacement MicroNeedle attachment.

All GESKE German Beauty Tech products are under a fifteen-year warranty.

About GESKE German Beauty Tech

GESKE German Beauty Tech is the first holistic, innovative and most awarded beauty tech company with over 90 awards, that debuted in 2023 with the commitment to advance the personal beauty and skincare industries. Combining consumer tech product and dermatologist insights, we enable you to reimagine your skin. GESKE German Beauty Tech brings to life the efficiency and precision of German Beauty through science-backed technology, ergonomic designs and the power of AI. The result is a range of multifunctional skincare devices that allow a deeper level of personalization to align with user preference at an affordable price point. The average cost of the devices is $49.95. We are redefining the industry with the first holistic range of skincare solutions and our award-winning GESKE beauty app for a completely customized experience. Now available in 131 countries with over 250 products and 150+ specialized proprietary technologies, GESKE offers accessible and professional solutions for SmartAppGuidedTM at-home skincare sessions to everyone. For more information, please visit .

