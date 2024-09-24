(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”), through its flagship fund, CI V, and Strata Clean (Strata), a leading developer, owner, and operator of energy, announced that CIP will acquire the 255MW / 1,020 MWh Scatter Wash standalone battery storage project in Phoenix, Arizona. Strata will continue to serve as and asset manager for the project.



“Standalone storage will play an important role in addressing the rapidly growing energy capacity needs in the U.S. Southwest, enabling the decarbonization of Arizona's power grid while maintaining reliability,” said Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America at CIP.“CIP has a strong track record of developing, owning, and operating renewable energy projects across the United States, and we are delighted to have partnered with Strata on the transaction.”

Strata Clean Energy secured a 20-year tolling agreement for the Scatter Wash project with Arizona Public Service (APS) in 2023. APS is the largest electric utility in Arizona, serving approximately 1.4 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state's 15 counties.

“Strata is committed to developing solutions that meet or exceed our partners' goals by providing reliable access to renewable energy at competitive prices,” said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer of Strata Clean Energy.“Our relationship with CIP will give us an unrivaled ability to execute on that commitment for the Scatter Wash project, enabling us to realize the clean energy goals for Arizona customers.”

Scatter Wash commenced construction earlier this year and is scheduled to reach commercial operations in the first half of 2025. The project secured financing in February 2024 from a consortium of lenders, led by J.P. Morgan and Nomura and included a tax equity commitment from U.S. Bancorp.

Strata, which maintains its western headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, has over 6 GW of solar PV and 24 GWh of battery storage projects under development, of which 1 GW of PV and 6 GWh of battery storage are in the APS territory, underscoring the ongoing commitment between Strata and APS to provide reliable, clean electricity to the fast-growing region.

With a target size of EUR 12bn, CIP's fifth flagship fund, CI V, is set to become the largest of its kind globally. The fund aims to invest in a range of renewable technologies from wind and solar PV to energy storage across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 31 billion for investments in clean energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 institutional investors globally. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively“Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 6 GW of PV solar and 24 GWh of battery storage in development, and 4.7 GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class cost of ownership by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at For more information,

