beaconsmind Group Strengthens Its Personnel Structure

24.09.2024

beaconsmind Group Strengthens Its Personnel Structure Zurich, Switzerland – 24 September 2024 – The beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, is expanding its personnel structure and is pleased to welcome high-caliber reinforcements to the team. With this personnel expansion, beaconsmind Group positions itself for the sustainable continuation of its growth trajectory. As of September 2024, Damian Sunil Rick has joined the team as the new Product Manager/Product Owner at beaconsmind Group. Acting as a key interface between various units of the company, Rick is responsible for the planning and marketing of both existing and new products and services. A major focus of his role lies in identifying product requirements based on customer needs and developing innovative products that meet market demands. Additionally, he will work to further integrate the offerings of the beaconsmind Group's subsidiaries, allowing them to deliver tailored solutions along the customer journey. Prior to joining beaconsmind, Rick was Team Leader for Network and Telecommunications at a large European retail chain, where he was responsible for overseeing the smooth operation of the network and telecommunications infrastructure and driving IT modernization. In the summer of 2024, Harun Keser also joined beaconsmind Group as Director of Business Development. His work focuses on strategic customer relations and IT infrastructure management. At beaconsmind, Keser will further develop the healthcare division, positioning the company as a leading provider of digital solutions in the healthcare sector. Previously, Keser was Head of Sales and Marketing at Netfox AG, and his earlier career includes positions at HCL Software, Spie ICS, and Bechtle. Jonathan Sauppe , CEO of beaconsmind Group, commented: "We are thrilled to have Damian and Harun as part of the beaconsmind Group. We look forward to working with them. They are both proven experts with extensive know-how and strong networks. They will support beaconsmind Group on its growth path and provide momentum for our further expansion. With our product portfolio, we are well-positioned for the coming years." About beaconsmind Group

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, the beaconsmind Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), WLAN infrastructure systems, and guest Wi-Fi hotspots. The Group serves clients across retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are renowned for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure, and WLAN services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, beaconsmind Group delivers tangible value to its customers by enhancing their omnichannel strategies. For more information, please visit Company Contact

beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland)



Jonathan Sauppe, CEO

Tel.: +41 44 380 7373 Press Contact for Business and Financial Media

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)



Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

Tel.: +49 69 905 505-53



